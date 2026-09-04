Ortho-spine surgeon Dr Hitesh Garg shares 5 everyday signs that hint at the neck affecting the spinal cord

Problems with the neck, such as stiffness or pain, are often considered normal signs of ageing. However, that is not always the case, according to ortho spine surgeon Dr Hitesh Garg.

Also Read | Why is it important to time your iron intake with coffee? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Garg explained that sometimes neck issues can be because of a problem in the cervical spine, which, when it exerts pressure on the spinal cord, can affect other parts of the body like hands, arms and legs.

“This can happen when age-related wear and tear, arthritis or a bulging disk causes narrowing of the spinal canal and puts pressure on the spinal cord, a condition known as cervical myelopathy,” he stated.

The surgeon went on to list five signs that neck trouble is affecting the spinal cord, as follows.

1. Increasingly clumsy hands One of the early symptoms of a spinal cord issue is increasingly clumsy hands. In the words of Dr Garg, “You may begin to drop things and struggle to hold a cup or perform tasks like using keys, fastening buttons, tying shoelaces or dealing with jewellery. Such changes can occur due to the disruption of the nerve signals that control the small movements of the hand.”

2. Noticeable change in handwriting If your handwriting suddenly becomes smaller, messier, or harder to control, it should not always be dismissed as just a sign of getting older, cautioned the surgeon. “Less finger coordination can make writing more of a mental task and require more effort,” he stated.