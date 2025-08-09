Neurosurgeon explains what a pinched spinal cord is shares 5 symptoms: ‘Most people don't describe pain’

Dr Brian Hoeflinger is a neurosurgeon who keeps sharing important insights related to neurology and overall health on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. From brain facts to benefits of walking, Brian shares it all for her followers. On August 6, Brian addressed a health issue that not much know about – the condition called pinched spinal cord. Brian explained that while the process of a pinched spinal cord is not a painful one, it can jeopardise overall stability. Also read | Spinal cord injuries: Common causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment Pinched spinal cord can jeopardise overall stability. (Danik Prihodko)

In the post, he said, “One of the common things that I see in my office is people who come in with pinched spinal cords and it's a unique condition where there is a specific set of symptoms that you have to listen for when people come in.”

Symptoms of a pinched spinal cord

Explaining the symptoms of a pinched spinal cord, Dr Brian added, “When someone has a pinched spinal cord or pressure on their spinal cord or even an abnormality within the spinal cord, the most common symptoms that I hear from patients would be:

1. They notice that their balance is off that they just don't feel stable on their feet and often their legs will weak that they want to give out.

2. They also may complain of numbness and tingling in their arms or legs or hands and feet.

3. They'll also notice that their hands may feel weak and clumsy and often they drop things with their hands.

4. Some people will actually notice weakness, like weakness of the arms or legs.

5. And on occasion, someone might complain of incontinence of bowel and bladder.

It is not a painful process

"The condition of having a pinched spinal cord is typically not a painful process. Most people don't describe pain. They don't describe pain shooting down their arms or legs. They may describe mild neck pain but certainly most don't describe severe neck pain. If you're experiencing any of the symptoms that I just described, that maybe concerning for a spinal cord problem, you should contact your doctor to be evaluated," Dr Brian explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.