Cracking your back: Harmless habit or hidden danger? Doctor answers

Long tiring days at work with hours of being trapped in a fixed position, your back might feel stiff, tense or frozen. To find relief, you move and manipulate your back until you feel the stretch of satisfaction and hear the faint popping sound of relief. You’ve been cracking your back all wrong. Here’s how to do it without causing harm.(Image by Shutterstock)

Back cracking or breaking is a common practice. Sometimes it is intentional and other times it happens naturally during movement. For many people, it is a habit initiated for stress or pain relief, for comfort or to regain mobility.

The hidden dangers of cracking your own back

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yogesh Kumar B, MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics), Clinical Fellowship in Spine Surgery, AO Spine Asia Pacific National Fellowship, Senior Consultant at Spine Care, shared, “There is no medical consensus that definitively explains this phenomenon. However the popping or cracking sound heard is due to the bubbles trapped in the synovial fluid.”

Back pain is recognised by WHO as the most common cause of disability globally.

Our spine consists of the vertebrae which are small bones connected to each other by facet joints. Dr Yogesh Kumar explained, “An increase in joint pressure simultaneously increases pressure in the synovial fluid (lubricant for the joints of the spine). This causes gas bubbles to develop in the synovial fluid. The twists and turns done during back cracking result in these bubbles popping and creating the ubiquitous sound people typically associate with back cracking.”

According to him, the build-up of pressure and tension and its subsequent release due to back cracking contributes to the feeling of satisfaction and pleasure. Dr Yogesh Kumar elaborated, “Back cracking happens unintentionally when a person stretches, moves, and exercises; it is natural and safe. Intentional cracking is also harmless as it provides a pleasant sensation and offers pain relief. Also, there are claims of mobility recovery after back cracking.”

Here’s how to do it without causing harm

Dr Yogesh Kumar highlighted, “Back cracking done with careful consideration and caution can be beneficial and harmless, most importantly it should not result in pain, discomfort, numbness or a tingling sensation. Certain exercises and Yoga offer a safe method of cracking your back at home.”

Happy Baby pose (Ananda Balasana): This is one of the easiest yoga poses which is usually done at the end of yoga sessions. It also relaxes the lower back, strengthens the legs, lengthens and realigns the spine, and opens the hips. (Instagram/@evgeniya_doganer_yoga)

He advised, “When attempting back cracking it’s vital to listen to your body; recognise and understand its symptoms. Breaking your back too often and too roughly can cause or exacerbate pain, muscle strains or other related injuries.”

Considering the potential risks of back cracking, people can pursue professional help with a certified medical practitioner. Dr Yogesh Kumar recommended, “Massage therapies and quakes proclaiming themselves as chiropractors in social media who don’t investigate the root of the issue will in turn cause more problems.”

He revealed some possible risks that experts see in their clinical practice following back cracking by self proclaimed massage therapists or untrained chiropractors:

1. Cracking your back too quickly can pinch nerves in or near your spinal column. This can cause neurological issues like upper limb weakness, leg weakness, numbness, loss of sensation, loss of bowel/ bladder control and can also lead to permanent spinal cord damage.

2. Cracking your back forcefully can cause muscle tears around your back and neck. Severe muscle injuries may require surgery.

3. Cracking your back frequently over time can stretch back ligaments. This permanent stretching is called perpetual instability. This increases your risk of getting osteoarthritis as you get older.

4. Cracking your back too hard can injure blood vessels. This can be dangerous with possible complications of causing blood clots leading to strokes, aneurysms, or other brain injuries.

Dr Yogesh Kumar concluded, “The bottom line is that occasional back cracking when not coupled with pain or other symptoms is harmless. Conversely, habitual and/or aggressive back cracking with continued pain accompanied by numbness in arms and legs, radiculopathy and other symptoms needs medical attention and need to see a spine specialist as earlier.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.