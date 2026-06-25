Jefferson County, Colorado flash flood: Videos show damage after overnight storms trigger flooding

Emergency crews in Jefferson County had to carry out multiple water rescues after people got trapped inside their homes due to overnight flooding, as per Fox31. Emergency crews carry out water rescues after overnight flooding trapped residents in Jefferson County. (Unsplash representative image) Here is the video:

Storm washes out bridges, floods homes An overnight storm that dumped rain over Evergreen and Kittredge washed out bridges, left muddy debris strewn across roads and caused major flooding to homes, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, as per Colorado Sun. The storm lingered over the Evergreen area for roughly two hours Wednesday night, dropping about 6 inches of rain, according to unofficial estimates cited by the Sheriff’s Office. Reports of flooding damage in Kittredge along Bear Creek note that water line markings on the sides of homes reached 2 to 3 feet and the rain washed out two private bridges near Troublesome Gulch.

Also Read: Monroe refinery fire visuals: Massive blaze at Marcus Hook Trainer Refinery, residents report smoke Rapid rises along Bear Creek The National Weather Service early Thursday reported on its Facebook page total precipitation of up to 3.5 inches in the Evergreen area, causing “rapid rises” along Bear Creek, as cited by Colorado Sun. Meanwhile, the CoCoRaHS network of rain gauges showed about 3.22 inches of rain fell a few miles directly west of Kittredge overnight. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office also reported that entrances to Jefferson County Parks and Open Space may be impacted, as per Colorado Sun. Officials are asking the public to avoid driving near Bear Creek in Kittredge and to avoid driving through flood waters and debris or around road closures. The National Weather Service urges residents to be especially cautious if they are driving in or near canyons in Evergreen, Kittredge, Idledale and Morrison.