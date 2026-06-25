Monroe refinery fire visuals: Massive blaze at Marcus Hook Trainer Refinery, residents report smoke

As of now, it is not clear what caused the fire. It is also not known if anyone was hurt in the incident.

A large plume of smoke rose into the sky and could be seen from several miles away near Trainer.

A fire started Thursday afternoon at an oil refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania , located along the Delaware River, according to CBS News Philadelphia.

No evacuation orders yet The borough of Marcus Hook has asked residents to stay away from the area. However, officials have not called for any evacuations at this time, as per CBS.

Fire reported at Monroe Energy refinery Firefighters are battling the large blaze at the refinery, which is located on Post Road in Trainer, Pennsylvania. The fire was reported around 11:30am local time at Monroe Energy, according to NBC10.

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SKYFORCE 10 flew over the scene, where heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the blaze. The Trainer Borough Police Department said crews are working on locating the fire and extinguishing it.

Chester officials also asked residents to avoid the area until further notice out of an abundance of caution, as per NBC10.

Monroe Energy releases statement Monroe Energy officials said in a statement, “Our on-site Fire Response Team was immediately activated, deploying multiple emergency response resources, including fire and foam tanker vehicles, mobile deluge guns, and stationary high flow firewater suppression systems.”

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“At approximately 11:30 AM on June 25, a fire began in a process unit pump room at Monroe Energy’s refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania. Our on-site Fire Response Team was immediately activated, deploying multiple emergency response resources, including fire and foam tanker vehicles, mobile deluge guns, and stationary high flow firewater suppression systems.

“Additionally, we activated the Industrial Firefighting Group – a consortium of emergency responders to assist with our response efforts,” it continued. "We are taking all necessary steps to extinguish the fire. We are also engaging in perimeter air monitoring and results show that there are no risks to the community at this time. The safety and health of the residents is paramount, and we are working closely with local emergency response officials and making all agency notifications to convey pertinent information to our community. The specific cause of the incident will be investigated," as per NBC.