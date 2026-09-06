Fayetteville, NC weather radar: Hail, power outages reported amid tornado warning; videos emerge
Fayetteville faced strong storms Saturday, with hail, damaging winds and heavy rain reported as weather alerts remained active across central North Carolina.
Fayetteville, North Carolina, faced a severe-weather threat on Saturday, September 5, as storms moved across the region. Reports shared on X and Facebook pointed to strong storms, large hail and damaging winds as the main concerns for Fayetteville and other parts of central North Carolina.
North Carolina Emergency Management warned that severe storms could bring damaging wind gusts, large hail and locally heavy rain. The agency also said an isolated tornado could not be ruled out.
Fayetteville NC weather radar shows strong storms and large hail
Weather updates shared online showed severe storm activity moving across central North Carolina. One post said, “70 mph gusts and large hail slamming Fayetteville and pushing across central North Carolina right now, triggering considerable damage warnings.”
Residents were also following radar and videos online as the weather moved through the area, with the reports drawing attention to the strength and speed of the storms.
Tornado warning Fayetteville NC: Severe Thunderstorm warning continues
Another weather update said, “Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Fayetteville NC, Hope Mills NC and Dunn NC until 5:30 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!”
The warning covered Fayetteville, Hope Mills and Dunn, with the alert continuing until 5:30 p.m. EDT. The expected wind gusts of up to 70 mph made the warning important for people in the affected areas.
Residents in the warned areas should stay indoors and follow the latest official alerts while the warning remains active. Anyone outside should move to a safe place before conditions worsen.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More