Fayetteville, NC weather radar: Hail, power outages reported amid tornado warning; videos emerge

North Carolina Emergency Management warned that severe storms could bring damaging wind gusts, large hail and locally heavy rain. The agency also said an isolated tornado could not be ruled out.

Fayetteville, North Carolina, faced a severe-weather threat on Saturday, September 5, as storms moved across the region. Reports shared on X and Facebook pointed to strong storms, large hail and damaging winds as the main concerns for Fayetteville and other parts of central North Carolina.

Fayetteville NC weather radar shows strong storms and large hail Weather updates shared online showed severe storm activity moving across central North Carolina. One post said, “70 mph gusts and large hail slamming Fayetteville and pushing across central North Carolina right now, triggering considerable damage warnings.”

Residents were also following radar and videos online as the weather moved through the area, with the reports drawing attention to the strength and speed of the storms.

Tornado warning Fayetteville NC: Severe Thunderstorm warning continues Another weather update said, “Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Fayetteville NC, Hope Mills NC and Dunn NC until 5:30 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!”

The warning covered Fayetteville, Hope Mills and Dunn, with the alert continuing until 5:30 p.m. EDT. The expected wind gusts of up to 70 mph made the warning important for people in the affected areas.

Residents in the warned areas should stay indoors and follow the latest official alerts while the warning remains active. Anyone outside should move to a safe place before conditions worsen.