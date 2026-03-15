Tua Tagovailoa injury news: Falcons give Michael Penix Jr a boost despite spending $1.3M

Tua Tagovailoa injury update: The Falcons are going to pit Michael Penix Jr, who is recovering from a torn ACL, against newly signed QB Tua Tagovailoa. The decision primarily stems from the former Miami Dolphins star's injury issues.

Tua vs Michael Penix Jr Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said the newly acquired quarterback will have a chance to compete for the starting role, particularly as Michael Penix Jr. continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last November.

“For Tua coming in here, he knows he’s coming in to compete, just like Michael knows he’s coming in to compete. Quite frankly, not just those two at the quarterback position, but everybody’s coming in to compete,” Cunningham told reporters. "We’re excited to have Tua, but we’re excited to have all the players that we were able to get in this free agent class.”

Penix, the Falcons’ 2024 first-round pick, threw for 1,982 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions last season before the injury ended his campaign. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins stepped in afterward but was released earlier this week.

Because Penix is expected to miss at least the early portion of the 2026 season, Tagovailoa could have an opportunity to establish himself as the starter if he performs well during training camp and the opening weeks of the season.

Before finalizing the signing, Cunningham said the team made sure to communicate with Penix and his representatives about the move.

"You don’t want to blindside somebody,” Cunningham said. “We want to have open conversations and communication, and we feel like we did that in regards to Michael and Tua.”

Tua Tagovailoa injury update Tagovailoa arrives in Atlanta following a turbulent stretch in Miami. The Dolphins once viewed him as the franchise’s long-term answer at quarterback, signing him to a four-year, $212.4 million extension after he led the NFL in passing yards in 2023.

However, the following seasons proved inconsistent. Tagovailoa suffered his fourth documented concussion and experienced declining production, ultimately finishing the 2025 season with 2,660 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He was benched for the final three games before Miami released him, though the Dolphins remain responsible for $54 million owed to him in 2026.

Atlanta’s offseason additions have centered on players seeking a fresh start, including wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Dotson, originally a first-round pick by Washington, spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia as part of a crowded receiving corps that included A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. During that span, he caught 37 passes for 478 yards and one touchdown.

With free agency approaching, Dotson said he was looking for an opportunity where he could play a larger role.

“The big thing for me was going to a team where I feel like my talent will be on display, and my talent can be showcased," Dotson said Friday. “I 100% believe in my talent, my ability to make plays in this football league, it's just about getting the opportunity to do so.”

Dotson now joins a Falcons receiving group that has undergone several changes. Drake London remains one of the primary targets after Atlanta moved on from wide receivers Darnell Mooney and KhaDarel Hodge.

(With AP inputs)