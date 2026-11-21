The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday postponed the special summary revision (SSR) of voter list and the publication of draft roll due to “unavoidable circumstances”, sparking a controversy in a state where the special intensive revision (SIR) disenfranchised 2.71 million people earlier this year. Unlike SIR, there is no scrutiny or verification of every existing voter in SSR and only new applications are verified before adding or dropping someone from the list. (Representational photo) more

The surprise move comes roughly a month after the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered SSR in 17 states and Union territories, the first such exercise in nearly two years that was expected to not only help Gen Z and first-time voters but also those deleted by SIR.

The SSR is already underway in 24 regions, including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, and Kerala. Bengal is the only province where the exercise was halted. The SSR was scheduled to start on November 23 in the eastern state.

“The upcoming program of special summary revision of photo-electoral roll which was scheduled from November 23 onwards is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances. Modified schedule will be intimated subsequently,” said a statement issued by Arindam Niyogi, additional chief electoral officer.

The CEO didn’t offer reasons for the delay.

A BLO in the state, requesting anonymity, said: “Delay in disposing of appeals pending before the Supreme Court mandated Appellate Tribunals could also be a possible reason behind postponement of this drive. At least four judges have quit and case disposals are moving at a slow pace.”

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The Supreme Court was told in September that of the 3.8 million appeals that were filed before Appellate Tribunals, only around 126,194 applications were disposed of.

“The Appellate Tribunals are being monitored by the Calcutta high court. We have no idea,” said a state poll panel official, also declining to be named.

ECI officials said the reason for the postponement was not known. “We have no idea why the state postponed the revision. It was a decision taken by the state CEO’s office alone,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

When asked if the CEO’s office is authorised to make this decision unilaterally, the official said that the new schedule will be announced only after the poll panel’s approval. “They can announce the postponement, but the revised schedule will have to be approved by the ECI and only then will it be notified.”

If the Commission clears a revised schedule within days or a couple of weeks, the delay may prove a procedural reset. The draft roll and the claims-and-objections window would shift slightly, and the January 16 final roll would remain largely intact.

A prolonged delay would be more consequential, especially for first-time voters. Those who turn 18 by January 1, 2027 are among the prospective voters eligible to register under the exercise, so they would have no clear date for filing, and no draft list to check, until the schedule is notified.