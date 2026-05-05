Did SIR exercise win West Bengal for the BJP?

The short answer: Likely not. SIR could not have won the Bharatiya Janata Party the state of West Bengal if hard electoral data is looked at

For the long answer: read on.

The question above is the most polarising one to ask vis-à-vis the West Bengal results. Of the 14 states and union territories where the Election Commission of India (ECI) has conducted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) or special revision (SR) of electoral rolls since last year, six states/UTs have had elections after the exercise. SIR was the most contentious and potentially disenfranchising in nature in West Bengal, where 2.7 million electors were removed from the rolls under the adjudication process (and were awaiting their fate even on the day of election) over and above the 6.2 million who were deleted in SIR apart from the adjudication category.

SIR’s constitutional and political morality problems aside, it could not have won the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the state of West Bengal if hard electoral data is looked at. Here is why.

The BJP and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) (both are taken along with any allies throughout this analysis) have vote shares of 45.8% and 41.1% respectively in the 2026 assembly elections as of 10pm.

Also Read: Key takeaways from the election results | Number Theory

The BJP has gained 7.1 percentage points in vote share and the TMC has lost 4.7 percentage points compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the latest pre-SIR poll in the state. In absolute terms, the BJP has polled 5.6 million more votes while the TMC has polled 1.7 million less votes compared to the 2024 elections (according to ECI data as of 10pm). The net SIR deletions in the state are 8.9 million, of which 2.7 million were deleted during the adjudication process. That the decline in votes polled by TMC is close to at least the adjudication deletions makes it tempting to believe that SIR could have played a role in the BJP’s victory in West Bengal, as indeed some analysts have claimed. But did it really? Answering this question requires reading the numbers in context.

Let us look at them one by one.

Decoding SIR's impact outside party strongholds The TMC and allies had won 226, 211, and 215 assembly constituencies (ACs) in the 2011, 2016 and 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal. It won 124 ACs consistently in all three of these elections. Because AC boundaries were changed in the 2008 delimitation, it is impossible to factor in pre-2011 elections for this analysis.

Also Read: Decoding what swung the votes in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam

In 2026, the TMC and allies have lost 78 of their 124 stronghold ACs (election has been postponed in one of those 124 ACs) and won just 34 outside this group of ACs.

The BJP, won 121, 77, and 90 ACs in the 2019, 2021 and 2024 elections, if one were to break up 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha results into AC-segments. It won 54 ACs in all of these elections. In 2026, the BJP has won all of the 54 ACs it won in 2019, 2021 and 2024 elections. It won 100% of the 142 ACs it won in any of these elections. And it added another 65 ACs to its kitty which it had never won.