The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), headed by Abhijit Dipke, has planned a pan-India initiative titled ‘Legacy of Bapu – Cockroach Club’ to raise awareness about Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology and his contributions to the country through an unconventional mix of comedy, satire and intellectual dialogue. The initiative aims to take Gandhi’s thoughts beyond conventional discussions and present them in a format that resonates with younger generations. Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh outside the Delhi Cantonment Police Station. (PTI/File)

As a first step, the party will organise the inaugural ‘Legacy of Bapu’ event in Pune on Saturday (November 21). The programme will also mark the launch of the ‘Cockroach Club’, which has generated curiosity on social media over the past few days through cryptic posters and ‘Stay Tuned’ messages.

While the CJP has not disclosed details about the speakers, performers or format of the programme, it has indicated that humour, satire and conversations around Gandhi’s thoughts will form its central theme. The broader plan is to take the initiative to different parts of the country, using an engaging format to familiarise people, particularly the youth, with Gandhi’s ideology and legacy.

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"The initiative marks a departure from the conventional approach of highlighting social and political issues through campaigns and protests," a CJP coordinator said.

The organisers have kept details of the programme under wraps, adding to the curiosity surrounding the initiative.

"The Pune event is expected to offer the first glimpse of how the party intends to combine comedy and satire with discussions on Gandhi's philosophy as it prepares for a wider national outreach," the coordinator added.

Entry to the inaugural event will be free, but online registration is mandatory. Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and only those carrying official passes will be allowed entry.

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The CJP has previously raised issues concerning the functioning of schools through its ‘School Thik Karo’ and ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ campaigns. The party has also demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.