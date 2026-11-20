CJP plans pan-India initiative to promote Gandhi's legacy through humour and satire
The initiative begins in Pune on November 21. Admission is free, but online registration and an official pass are required.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), headed by Abhijit Dipke, has planned a pan-India initiative titled ‘Legacy of Bapu – Cockroach Club’ to raise awareness about Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology and his contributions to the country through an unconventional mix of comedy, satire and intellectual dialogue. The initiative aims to take Gandhi’s thoughts beyond conventional discussions and present them in a format that resonates with younger generations.
As a first step, the party will organise the inaugural ‘Legacy of Bapu’ event in Pune on Saturday (November 21). The programme will also mark the launch of the ‘Cockroach Club’, which has generated curiosity on social media over the past few days through cryptic posters and ‘Stay Tuned’ messages.
While the CJP has not disclosed details about the speakers, performers or format of the programme, it has indicated that humour, satire and conversations around Gandhi’s thoughts will form its central theme. The broader plan is to take the initiative to different parts of the country, using an engaging format to familiarise people, particularly the youth, with Gandhi’s ideology and legacy.
Also Read | CJP's Saurav Das submits address proof to SEM court: 'Condition is Delhi Police won't leak it'
"The initiative marks a departure from the conventional approach of highlighting social and political issues through campaigns and protests," a CJP coordinator said.
The organisers have kept details of the programme under wraps, adding to the curiosity surrounding the initiative.
"The Pune event is expected to offer the first glimpse of how the party intends to combine comedy and satire with discussions on Gandhi's philosophy as it prepares for a wider national outreach," the coordinator added.
Entry to the inaugural event will be free, but online registration is mandatory. Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and only those carrying official passes will be allowed entry.
Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke gets exemption from in-person appearance before magistrate on medical grounds
The CJP has previously raised issues concerning the functioning of schools through its ‘School Thik Karo’ and ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ campaigns. The party has also demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More