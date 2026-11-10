Dipke gets exemption from in-person appearance before magistrate on medical grounds

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has been granted an exemption from appearing in-person before the special executive magistrate (SEM) regarding the preventive inquiry against him. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. (File Photo/Vipin Kumar/HT)

The SEM at Mandir Marg police station allowed the exemption on Tuesday after Dipke’s counsel, Abhik Chimni, cited medical grounds for his absence. The matter has been posted for December 2 for further proceedings.

During the proceedings, Chimni was also provided copies of the “kalandra” (preventive police report) and other legal documents that the Delhi Police relied on to issue Dipke a show-cause notice, asking him to furnish a bond for maintaining peace.

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This development comes weeks after Dipke was granted conditional bail by an SEM following his arrest over an alleged breach of a peace bond he furnished earlier. One principal condition imposed on him was that he must ensure no breach of peace on his part for a period of one year.

Dipke was detained on October 16 while heading towards Connaught Place for a protest march called by the CJP under the banner of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’. The march was called despite a Delhi Police notice asking him not to participate, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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He was subsequently arrested on October 17 for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished on October 10. He was later released on a conditional bail bond by the special executive magistrate. The bond was intended to secure an undertaking from him to maintain peace and prevent any disturbance to public order for a year.