CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke says he spent night at airport on way back from Kochi protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said he had to spend the night at the airport as he waited for a delayed connecting flight on his way back from the anti-SIR stir in Kochi. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses the gathering during the 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' protest against SIR in Kochi on Saturday. (File Photo/ANI)

Dipke attended the CJP's protest against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and alleged SIR irregularities in Kochi on Saturday. He recalled his return journey in response to a post by Nationalist Congress Party (SP) [NCP-SP] spokesperson Anish Gawande on X.

As Gawande spoke about his fondness for visiting airports on the festival of Diwali, the CJP founder said he was left “sleep-deprived” waiting at one recently.

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"I love going to the airport on Diwali. It's always so lovely to see everyone dressed up in their festive finest and to see everyone smiling at each other. I've forgotten how fun it can be to walk through an airport when you're in a good mood!" Gawande had said.

Responding to the post, Dipke wrote: "Meanwhile, I spent the night at an airport, sleep-deprived and waiting for a delayed connecting flight. Just desperately trying to get home from the Kochi protest so my mom wouldn’t kill me for missing Diwali. Such a lovely festive experience," the CJP founder posted on X.