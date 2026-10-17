Abhijeet Dipke granted conditional bail: 'Ensure no breach of peace for one year'

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday, a day after he was detained on his way to Connaught Place and subsequently arrested. Dipke has been released by the special executive magistrate subject to a conditional bail bond. CJP founder and leader Abhijit Dipke released after bail. (Raj K Raj/HT)

One of the primary conditions would be to ensure there is no breach of peace on his end for a period of one year. Follow live updates on the CJP protest here.

He was produced before the Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg today. More conditions of the bail will be clear once the order is out.

Abhijeet Dipke had issued a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march call for Friday, October 16 at 5pm. He was served a Delhi Police notice asking not to join the march just hours before. The notice cited prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.

Dipke, however, departed for Connaught Place on Friday evening and was detained shortly after. AISA activist Neha Bora was also detained near Mandi House. Both AISA and CJP later claimed that Dipke and Bora's whereabouts were unknown.

According to news agency PTI, Dipke was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10.

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka still in custody While Abhijeet Dipke's release has been ordered, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka continue to remain in custody. A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) had sent them to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday, a day after the duo, along with several others from the CJP, breached the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site.

CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, meanwhile, was released on a personal bond.

According to Das and Ranka's lawyer, the Delhi Police have accused them of criminal trespass, and said that they violated a previous bond signed by the accused before a Special Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday to not carry out any breach of peace.