Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora among 150 detained in Delhi; Oppn slams police action amid anti-CEC protests

Delhi Police personnel at Abhijeet Dipke's door, his detention on the way to Connaught Place (CP) and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s claim that he was taken to an “undisclosed” location - the outfit's ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ call was marked by police action and a big crowd in central Delhi. Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora were detained on their way to the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally in Delhi on Friday. At least 150 people were detained around Janpath Road, CP and Mandi House in Delhi. AISA activist Neha Bora was also among those picked up. As the day came to a close, both Dipke and Bora's teams claimed that they had no information on their whereabouts. Several Opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and MK Stalin backed Dipke and Bora and called the situation in Delhi an “undeclared emergency”. The former Tamil Nadu chief minister also raised questions about their whereabouts after detention. CP not a notified protest site: Police to Dipke Earlier in the day, the CJP founder was served a notice by the Delhi Police and was asked not to join the rally. The notice cited prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS. The notice contended that Connaught Place was not a “notified protest site” as it asked Dipke not to hold the march. It also said that the CJP founder must refrain from infringing on the rights of other citizens.

“Connaught Place is not a notified protest site and that demonstrations may be held at designated venues, subject to the necessary permission being sought and granted," a part of the notice read. The notice also pointed to CP being a hub for businesses and housing several prominent restaurants and outlets. “It (CP) houses a dense concentration of showrooms, restaurants, hotels, banks, offices and street vendors, so any disruption, particularly during evening and weekend hours, as well as the peak festival season, directly affects the livelihood of traders and their employees. Over 15 lakh traders and their employees depend on its peaceful and orderly functioning for the exercise of their fundamental right,” the notice read. The notice was personally handed to Abhijeet Dipke by the Delhi Police personnel at NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande's residence. ‘I’m alone', Dipke tells cops moments before detention Abhijeet Dipke departed for the march site this evening and was detained by the police shortly after. However, a video from before his detention showed him asking the police how he was violating any laws. “Maine abhi violation kaise kiya hai? Main akela hoon (I am alone, how did I violate any order),” he said, asking how he had violated the law and pointing out that the others present were members of the media.

CJP, AISA ask ‘where are Neha Bora, Abhijeet Dipke?’ Both the CJP and AISA sought to know Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora's whereabouts after they were detained on their way to the Tiranga rally. The outfits alleged that the two were being denied access to lawyers and associates after being detained by Delhi Police during protests in the national capital. "The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers," the CJP said in a post on X. "Why does this government treat youth like terrorists? We are equal citizens of India and we deserve all the protections and rights of the Constitution!" it said. In a post on X, AISA said Bora was being detained alone at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Mangolpuri. In a subsequent post, it claimed she is being taken from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force station, Mangolpuri, to an “undisclosed” location in a car with illegally blacked-out windows.