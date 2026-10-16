CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained by Delhi Police while heading to Connaught Place for Tiranga event

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police on Friday while he was heading to Connaught Place to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' event. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police while heading to CP. (AFP)

The event was scheduled to be held at 5 pm on October 16. Delhi Police had urged Dipke to call off the gathering, citing concerns over traffic disruption, public safety and the inconvenience it could cause to traders and commuters.

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Dipke stepped out of the house where he was staying and walked towards the street, where police personnel stopped him. After a brief exchange, the officers drove him away in a police vehicle.

In an exchange with police personnel, shared by ANI, a police official could be heard telling Dipke that he was being taken into preventive detention, citing the prohibitory order under Section 163 in force in Connaught Place.