West Bengal minister accuses CJP of disrupting Navratri, Durga Puja festivities with Tiranga march

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Friday accused the CJP of disrupting festive celebrations by organising a Tiranga march in Delhi during Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, alleging that political protests at this time were creating tension in the country. The senior BJP leader is the latest entrant into a political row over conducting protests while maintaining civic life and freedom of movement. (ANI)

The senior BJP leader said India had a tradition of celebrating religious festivals across the country and accused the organisers of the march of preventing people from observing the festivities peacefully.

"India is a religious country. According to its traditions, Navratri and Durga Puja are celebrated across the country. By holding political protests, they are disrupting people's celebrations and spreading tension in the country. The public will hold them accountable," Ghosh added.