‘I'm alone, how is this a violation': Dipke asks Delhi Police before detention on way to Connaught Place

In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke can be heard saying that he was alone and had not violated any law merely by stepping outside.

Police detained Dipke shortly after he stepped out of the house where he was staying in Delhi on Friday.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained while on his way to Connaught Place’s Central Park to participate in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ event. The CJP founder had called for the event a couple of days earlier to protest the arrests of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.

What was Abhijeet Dipke’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ event meant to protest?

What was Abhijeet Dipke’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ event meant to protest?

Why was Abhijeet Dipke detained while heading to Connaught Place?

Why was Abhijeet Dipke detained while heading to Connaught Place?

“Maine abhi violation kaise kiya hai? Main akela hoon (I am alone, how did I violate any order),” he said, asking how he had violated the law and pointing out that the others present were members of the media.

Police personnel told Dipke that preventive action was being taken against him before taking him into a police vehicle and driving away.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police had issued a notice to Dipke, asking him not to hold the protest at Connaught Place, citing concerns over public safety, traffic movement and the rights of citizens and traders.

Also Read | Delhi Police ask Dipke to call off Connaught Place demonstration, say area is not a protest site

A prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is currently in force in the area. Police told Dipke that any violation could invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable laws.

It was not just Dipke who was detained. AISA president Neha Bora, who has also been a prominent face of the protest, was detained shortly after the CJP founder.

Bora, who uses they/them pronouns, had posted a video shortly before stepping out, saying they were beginning their march from Mandi House to Connaught Place.

“Jantar Mantar is not just a site that you can denotify, it's a symbol of our resistance! Today, all of central Delhi has become Jantar Mantar!” they wrote on X.