President Donald Trump on Monday said he will defer to a federal appeals court on whether the administration moves ahead with plans to detonate several tons of degraded bomb-making material at an Iowa ammunition plant. Trump orders the Army not to detonate bomb-making chemicals in Iowa without court approval more

The detonation of 68 barrels of lead azide was initially planned for Friday, but the Army has since changed the date three times following an outpouring of public concern about potential health and environmental effects. They had planned for a detonation on Wednesday, saying the weather was most favorable that day.

The Army had no immediate comment when asked about the president’s social media post. Environmentalists sued last week in an effort to stop the detonation, winning a stay from the appeals court pending a decision on the validity of an emergency permit approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that cleared the way for the operation. Trump said he prefers to take care of the volatile material as soon as possible and that a controlled detonation would be much safer. “At the same time, have ordered the military not to do so until such time as the 8th Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Gov.-elect Rob Sand agreeing to the operation,” Trump said in a statement. If Sand and the court don’t agree, Trump said the administration will have no choice but to not proceed with the planned detonation, adding that he would hold the incoming governor responsible for “any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation.”

In March, staff at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant found several dozen barrels of degraded lead azide, which is used in munitions production. Crystallization of the material created an unstable and dangerous situation, prompting the Army to assemble experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with a plan.

According to EPA documents, alternatives such as neutralizing and decomposing the drums’ contents with other chemicals were considered. But officials said handling the drums would increase the probability of an accidental, fatal detonation.

The environmental groups disagreed, arguing in their court filings that other alternatives were not fully considered. They also criticized officials for not sharing more information with the public.

Officials contend that the risk of an uncontrolled explosion is growing, particularly as temperatures drop. They said there is a risk that the chemicals may explode as temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit in the coming days.

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