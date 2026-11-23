Nvidia short sellers face $12.2 billion in paper losses after Jensen Huang's surprise return as CEO
Nvidia short sellers face $12.2 billion in paper losses after shares surge 33% following Jensen Huang's surprise return as CEO, ORTEX data shows.
Updated on: Nov 23, 2026, 23:46:13 IST
Reuters
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Nvidia short sellers were staring at about $12.2 billion in paper losses on Monday, their biggest one-day hit since at least 2019, according to ORTEX, after the chipmaker's shares soared on Jensen Huang's surprise return as CEO.
The losses, calculated at a share price of $168.50, would erase more than $10.5 billion in paper gains from last week. Short sellers, however, remain up about $14 billion since October 29, ORTEX said.
The chip giant shares were last up 33% at $167.14 after Huang was reinstated less than two weeks after resigning over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. US President Donald Trump had called for his return.