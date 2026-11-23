Nvidia short sellers were staring at about $12.2 billion in paper losses on ​Monday, their biggest one-day hit ‌since at least 2019, according to ORTEX, after the chipmaker's shares soared on Jensen Huang's ​surprise return as CEO. Nvidia shares surged after Jensen Huang returned as CEO, leaving short sellers with $12.2 billion in estimated paper losses. (Reuters) more

The losses, ​calculated at a share price of $168.50, would ⁠erase more than $10.5 billion in paper ​gains from last week. Short sellers, ​however, remain up about $14 billion since October 29, ORTEX said.

The chip giant shares were last up ​33% at $167.14 after Huang was reinstated less ​than two weeks after resigning over revelations of ‌extramarital ⁠affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. US President Donald Trump had called for his return.