Earlier this year, a slew of researchers warned that ​the pace of AI development poses an existential threat to humanity amid reports that swarms of ​ AI agents colluding together were able to breach computer systems and evade built-in safeguards.

Even as Anthropic ​held a record-setting IPO this month, concerns around AI safety and its social impact remain ​at the forefront. Voters overwhelmingly rejected the aggressive buildout of data centers and ⁠pushed back on politicians who promised accelerated AI deployment.

“We’ve learned that trust isn’t built by making promises about our intentions,” wrote Garman. “It’s built by engineering systems so that outcomes are controlled regardless of what’s running inside them. That principle applies directly to AI.”

The path to safer AI is not a “kill switch,” it’s building a better mousetrap. That’s the message from Amazon’s (AMZN.O) AWS CEO Matt Garman in a 1,300-word ​blog post published on Monday, as fears over rogue agents continue to roil the ‌ industry .

Amazon had previously called for more rigorous AI testing and said AI labs should only release models when they are safe.

"No one relies on the emergency ​brake as their main source of protection on the road," said Garman.

"The primary brakes, steering, suspension, ​and navigation are engineered to work together and keep you safe on every drive, and the emergency brake ‌is there ⁠as a last resort. AI systems should be engineered the same way."

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Garman, who oversees much of Amazon’s AI development and infrastructure like data centers, warned that “hype” around AI safety can distract leaders from the task of building better software that acts responsibly. He said that might include halting production ​of new models, even ​though others release them ⁠without proper testing or with poor safeguards.

“At most, an agent should inherit the permissions of the human operating it, and in many cases it ​should have significantly more constrained permissions than that human,” Garman wrote in ​the blog ⁠post.

Garman also called for developers to stress test the controls they put on their AI models, noting that the software sometimes acts in unexpected ways. He said labs should also continuously monitor their models and ⁠take ​steps to prevent them from acting outside established boundaries.

“The organizations ​that lead with AI won’t be the ones that are just using the best models,” said Garman.

“They’ll be the ones ​that also invest in the best engineering discipline around them.”