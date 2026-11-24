On a September evening in New York, Alexander Zverev won a Grand Slam at a venue that wanted him to lose. He won in four sets. The umpire made the announcement, but Zverev did not hear, until his brother Mischa yelled from the players' box. As he held the US Open trophy in his arms, his second career major and second of the year, Zverev apologised to the Arthur Ashe crowd: "I know today 99.9% of the people wanted Ben (Shelton) to win, so I'm very sorry first of all." Germany's Alexander Zverev stands with the runner up trophy. (AFP) more

He had meant to lighten the mood, but it summed up his 2026 season. He won two of the four Slams and finished as the world No.1, finally delivering on what his talent had long promised, and yet wasn't entirely acknowledged for it.

That was encapsulated when ESPN signed off from its US Open final coverage with John McEnroe, who minced no words: "Get healthy, Carlos (Alcaraz) and Jannik (Sinner)." Fellow commentator Chris Fowler added a "please".

That dig at Zverev wasn't merely an ill-judged comment, and the numbers showed why.

Zverev ended the season with a 69-19 record (78.4%) -- most wins by any player on the ATP Tour this season, 17 more than the next best. That included the first two Grand Slams of his career, which paved the way for his rise to world No. 1. The only player to reach all four Slam semi-finals, he also contested the last three major finals. He ended 2026 as the season's most successful player. And that is where the irony lay.

Of his 19 losses, eight came against the most accomplished active players on the tour — Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic — five of them against the Italian, including the Wimbledon final. He also managed just a 7-10 record against top-10 players this season.

That 41% win rate is the lowest among all year-end ATP world No.1s in the Open Era, barring Stefan Edberg's 1991 tally (5-8; 38.5%). Moreover, the Roland Garros and US Open titles remained his only tournament victories in 2026, making him the year-end world No.1 with the fewest titles in the Open Era. He reached three other finals, losing to Sinner in Madrid and Wimbledon, while the third defeat came against Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday night.

After entering the ATP Finals with a dismal 3-9 record against top-10 opponents, Zverev improved to 7-9, registering straight-set wins over Rafa Jodar, Shelton, Arthur Fils and Daniil Medvedev to reach the final. But he ran into the same problem he had failed to solve throughout the season. Alcaraz comfortably won the opening set and then saved three consecutive set points in the second-set tie-break, going on to win it for the title.

Zverev ended his season with 10,350 points, comfortably ahead of No. 2 Sinner (7,950) and No. 3 Alcaraz (7,600) in the final ATP rankings released on Monday. But the Spaniard had been out of action for almost five months, missing two Slams, and still finished the season with a 47-5 record (90.4%).

Sinner had not played since his Wimbledon triumph, ending his season early because of a knee injury, but still finished with a 44-3 record (93.6%). Both also finished with six titles apiece, the most in 2026. Sinner's tally included five Masters 1000 titles, while Alcaraz went 25-2 after his return in September, winning four of the six tournaments he played.

There was a bit of luck on Zverev's side, too. In Paris, Alcaraz was ruled out through injury, while Sinner was knocked out in the second round. Zverev still had to negotiate the draw and eventually prevailed, albeit against an unfancied Flavio Cobolli in a final that lasted more than four hours and went to five sets. It was at the same Court Philippe-Chatrier where he had torn ligaments in his right ankle against Rafael Nadal in 2022.

In New York, Sinner was again ruled out through injury, while a resurgent Alcaraz was stopped in his tracks by Shelton in the quarter-finals. Zverev went on to beat the American to clinch the title.

More than a month after his US Open triumph, Zverev was confirmed as the new world No.1, but the ranking brought scrutiny he had not anticipated. His numbers against the elite were highlighted as the tennis world questioned whether he deserved his place at the summit.

"I was a bit annoyed, to be honest, the last couple of days," he said. "I feel like I'm the only world No.1 in tennis history that has to explain why it's okay for me." He added: "I think I deserve to be where I am."

Zverev could do little to defend himself. His reign began with a second-round loss to Lorenzo Musetti at the Paris Masters.

The German had his share of backers, too. Jessica Pegula pointed out that he had "won two Slams, and the other guys are hurt". Madison Keys said there was no asterisk next to a winner's name. Even Alcaraz joined the chorus, saying: "But the No.1 is Sascha... We have to give credit to him." Felix Auger-Aliassime felt Zverev "doesn't have to defend himself".

Zverev looked sharper in Turin. While criticism resurfaced after his defeat to Alcaraz, he remained unfazed, saying he was "very comfortable" with being No. 1 "because I've worked my whole life to reach this position".

"Sure, I could point out that Jannik has been injured, or that Carlos was out for a few months," Zverev added. "But honestly, I believe what I've achieved this year represents one of the mentally strongest seasons we've ever seen in tennis."

The fan hostility towards Zverev is largely due to the domestic violence accusations he has faced.

So, is he still the best player of 2026? Alcaraz and Sinner won more titles despite playing only part of the season. But Zverev was also the only man to win two majors. Perhaps that is the way to look at his year.

His Roland Garros triumph brought promise and a huge sigh of relief. He followed it up with a run to the Wimbledon final, won the US Open without hearing much cheer from the crowd. He then spent the autumn defending his place at the top before ending the season in Turin watching someone else lift the trophy. The recognition never quite came.

"We had an unbelievable year," he said that night. "Let's do it again next year, and hopefully a bit better."

Next time, he might finally hear the crowd.