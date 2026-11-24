The Punjab government’s Hunar portal is providing direct hiring opportunities for students with leading industries in the state, with over 200 recruitment applications already sent to ITIs, polytechnics, colleges and universities. Sharing the portal’s early success, Arora said campus drives were also underway and students were already receiving job offers. (HT Photo) more

According to Punjab industries and commerce minister Aman Arora, over 1,100 industries have used the platform to connect with educational institutions, a validation of the Bhagwant Mann-led government’s initiative to connect the state youth with industry giants and jobs.

Major firms such as Tata Steel, Kansai Nerolac, LT Foods, and Happy Forgings are actively hiring across the steel and engineering, food processing, paints and chemicals, construction, and hospitality sectors.

Sharing the portal’s early success, Arora said campus drives were also underway and students were already receiving job offers.

He said HUNAR (Hub for Upskilling, Networking and Access to Rozgar), launched by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on October 8, was a unified digital platform to connect Punjab’s youth with employment opportunities and help industry access skilled, industry-ready talent.

Arora said HUNAR was integrated with “Fast-track Punjab”, the state’s investment facilitation platform and in future, the platform will also offer internships, industrial training and structured partnerships between industry and institutions — including support in curriculum development, faculty development, guest lectures and technology.