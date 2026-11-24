MUMBAI: As thousands of music lovers made their way out of Mahalaxmi Racecourse for Anyma’s Aeden World Tour on Sunday, some concertgoers found themselves being stopped by Mumbai Police and asked to undergo an unusual check – an oral swab test to detect drug consumption. Of the 55 people screened at the venue, 12 tested positive for narcotics, including 11 for cannabis (ganja) and one for cocaine, in the first deployment of the police’s newly introduced mobile forensic van. Mumbai, India - Nov. 23, 2026: Anti Narcotic Cell Van at Cuffe Parade Police Station in Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 23, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) more

Inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 21 under the Mumbai Police’s Mega City Policing initiative, the specialised vehicle became operational on Sunday. It is designed to bring drug screening, identification of suspected narcotics and forensic evidence collection directly to locations where drug consumption or trafficking is suspected.

The van, operated by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), was stationed at the venue’s entry gate, with officers observing concertgoers and stopping those whose behaviour they found suspicious. The individuals who tested positive were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, served notices under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and allowed to leave, police said.

“We tested 55 people, of whom 11 tested positive for ganja and one for cocaine. The test takes around five minutes,” said police sub-inspector Rohit Sali, attached to the ANC and in charge of the van.

The deployment comes against the backdrop of two deaths at music events in Mumbai this year, both of which raised concerns over drug consumption at concerts.

On April 11, two management students – a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man – fell critically ill after allegedly consuming ecstasy pills at a techno concert attended by thousands at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon. Both died during treatment, while a third student was hospitalised. In July, police filed a 3,500-page chargesheet naming 12 accused, including alleged drug suppliers, classmates, event organisers and security personnel, and listing around 110 witnesses as part of a wider investigation into drug distribution.

On June 7, 28-year-old law graduate Vrishabh Mahendra Gangurde allegedly collapsed during the Klangkuenstler presents OUTWORLD techno concert at NSCI Dome in Worli and subsequently died. Police are awaiting post-mortem and forensic reports to establish the cause of death.

The new van is equipped with a Dräger DrugTest device, which uses an oral-fluid sample to screen individuals for multiple drug categories. Unlike a breathalyser, it does not measure alcohol levels; nor does it require a blood sample. The van also carries two handheld substance-identification devices – TruNarc and Gemini – which use laser technology to identify suspected narcotics inside packets without opening them.

“TruNarc has a library of 1,325 narcotic drugs and their precursors, while Gemini has a library of 15,000 substances, including narcotics, precursors, hazardous chemicals and explosives. The machines can scan a packet without opening it and identify its contents,” Sali said.

The vehicle is also equipped with 360-degree cameras, crime-scene photography and videography facilities, and blockchain-based evidence storage to document and preserve evidence.

The ANC is planning to deploy the van at upcoming large-scale music events in the city, including concerts featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Fred again.., and Lollapalooza, expected to be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The police have not disclosed the cost of the vehicle or whether more such vans will be added to the fleet.