The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has renamed the post of assistant agriculture officer, group C, as krishi sevak, group C, under the agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries department through a corrigendum to its Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 advertisement. The MPSC had issued the original advertisement on June 25, 2026, inviting applications to fill vacancies across cadres through the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more

The commission has also clarified the eligibility of candidates holding certain agriculture diploma qualifications from the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), and published details of reservation for candidates belonging to the scheduled tribes’ (STs’) category in the PESA areas of Chandrapur district.

The MPSC had issued the original advertisement on June 25, 2026, inviting applications to fill vacancies across cadres through the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026. Following the original advertisement, the commission issued corrigenda on November 6, 13, 17 and 20, incorporating changes and clarifications related to the recruitment process.

As part of the latest changes, the designation of assistant agriculture officer, group C, in the agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries department has been replaced with krishi sevak, group C.

The corrigendum also addresses ‘reservation in the PESA areas’. It provides details of the total posts reserved for candidates belonging to the STs’ category in the PESA areas of Chandrapur district under the Nagpur division, along with the corresponding category-wise distribution. This clarification specifies the reservation applicable to these posts in the recruitment process.

In another significant clarification for candidates, the commission has specified which YCMOU agriculture diploma qualifications will be accepted as equivalent to diplomas awarded by agricultural universities in Maharashtra. Candidates holding any of the four diploma qualifications from YCMOU –diploma in horticulture (fruit crop production); diploma in horticulture (vegetable production); diploma in horticulture (floriculture and landscape gardening); and diploma in agri-business management – will be considered eligible under the specified educational qualification criteria. The aforementioned four courses have been recognised as equivalent to the corresponding diploma qualifications offered by agricultural universities in the state. The clarification is particularly relevant for candidates who have completed these courses through YCMOU and intend to apply for the agriculture-related post/s.

The commission has, however, clarified that the other conditions, eligibility criteria and provisions mentioned in the original advertisement and the earlier corrigenda will remain unchanged. The latest corrigendum is limited to the specified changes and clarifications, and does not alter the remaining recruitment provisions. Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 can access the detailed corrigendum and the updated recruitment information on the MPSC’s official website, mpsc.gov.in.