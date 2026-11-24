MUMBAI: The National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) on Monday disbursed ₹1,950 crore to 5,682 traders under a one-time settlement (OTS) approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in November 2025, bringing closure to one of the biggest financial crises in India’s commodity markets. NSEL disburses ₹1,950 crore to 5,682 traders, settles 2013 payment crisis. more

The commodity exchange has already cleared payment of ₹179 crore to 7,053 smaller traders whose outstanding dues were less than ₹10 lakh.

Justice SC Gupte, a retired Bombay High Court judge, formally released the payout at an event at the Indian Merchants’ Chamber on Monday, in the presence of traders’ representatives and senior NSEL officials.

In November 2025, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT approved NSEL’s OTS proposal, under which the 5,682 traders would receive ₹1,950 crore in proportion to their outstanding dues as of July 31, 2024. The settlement also provided for the closure of all legal cases against NSEL, with the traders transferring their rights to the exchange’s parent company, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd.

The payout is expected to pave the way for the closure of investigations by the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), launched after the NSEL crisis left more than 13,000 traders with claims totalling ₹5,600 crore.

While some traders received payouts over the years, larger investors had been awaiting a final settlement. NSEL introduced its latest proposal in November 2024 with the support of the NSEL Investors’ Forum (NIF). The NCLT directed an electronic voting process through an order dated April 8. Voting concluded on May 17, with an overwhelming majority of traders backing the proposal: 92.81% by number and 91.35% by value.

Reflecting on this historic development, Jignesh Shah, mentor and coach at 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, said, “This OTS is unprecedented in the history of corporate India. It sets a unique benchmark for a fair and constructive resolution of financial crises in the future.”

NIF chairman Sharad Saraf expressed his gratitude to the central and the Maharashtra governments, as well as investigating agencies, for their support in reaching the settlement. “This OTS payout is not only just and fair for the claimants but, more importantly, it will no doubt provide a roadmap for settlement in any financial crisis in future,” he said.

The crisis erupted in July 2013, when NSEL suspended trading on its platform following a government directive to stop launching new contracts and settle outstanding trades. In August that year, 24 trading members defaulted on their payment obligations, leaving the exchange unable to pay traders who had bought commodities through the platform.

The resulting payment shortfall was estimated at around ₹5,600 crore, affecting more than 13,000 traders. NSEL’s subsequent repayment plan repeatedly fell short, triggering investigations by the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing and the Enforcement Directorate, as well as a prolonged legal battle over recovery of the dues.