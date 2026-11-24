MUMBAI: On Monday morning, tourists at the Gateway of India were greeted by a charming sight -- a colourful mini truck parked before the historic monument, carrying a life-size sculpture of a dancing bear on its hind legs. A group of school boys from Gujarat, a young couple on their pre-wedding shoot, a family from Varanasi dressed in their finest, and tourists and locals happily posed with the bear, adding happy pictures to their digital feeds. Mumbai, India - Nov. 23, 2026: Consul General Christoph Hallier interact with visitors alongside the German Consulate General's Buddy Bear at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday, as part of "Buddy Bear's Mumbai Adventures", organised to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany. From newly married couples to schoolchildren, many lined up to click pictures with the bear. In a specially designed avatar for the 75th anniversary year, the bear also toured iconic city landmarks such as Marine Drive and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Headquarters, as well as Indo-German institutions. The initiative celebrates the longstanding partnership between the India and Germany and its values of peace, tolerance and cultural understanding, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 23, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) more

It was Buddy Bear’s first day out on Mumbai streets, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany. “It’s so adorable. I was not expecting to see a bear at Gateway of India with such an interesting story and diplomatic significance,” said Devansh Patel, a college student from Jamnagar.

Otherwise stationed at the Mumbai office of the Consulate General, the bear was on a day-long outing across the city, visiting the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce in Cuffe Parade, DSB International School and Goethe-Institut in Lower Parel, Indo-German Training Centre, Marine Drive, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

“For 75 years, the two nations have built a partnership that reaches far beyond diplomacy, into our classrooms, workplaces and businesses,” said Consul General Christoph Hallier. “Taking the bear through the streets of Mumbai was our way of bringing this anniversary to the people of this wonderful city.”

The Buddy Bear, a popular sculpture in Germany, has come to be recognised as a symbol of diplomatic relationships, standing for peace, tolerance and understanding between countries. It was created in Berlin, in 2001, as a public art project and is placed at several German consulate offices across the world. An Austrian sculptor designed the first Buddy Bear in association with interior designer Eva and businessman Klaus Herlitz.

To mark the 75th year of the diplomatic ties, the bear was repainted with a special logo that shows both the nations flourishing together, from the roots of the same tree. “It was heart-warming to see people from all walks of life engage with the bear and learn about the connection between India and Germany,” said Christoph Rendtorff, deputy consul general. The students at the school performed a poem they wrote for the bear. BMC’s joint municipal commissioner (vigilence), Devender Singh and protocol officer with the state government Milind Hardas, greeted the bear at the BMC office.

“Diplomacy is usually conducted behind closed doors. This is the first time we were out there, talking to people, talking about the relationship between the two countries, which I think has contributed to better bilateral relationships,” said Rendtorff.

The bear has served as Berlin’s official heraldic animal since at least 1280, appearing on the city’s historic seals, coat of arms and flag.

In Mumbai, it brought smiles and joy to people. “Who knew we would get to take a picture with an iconic sculpture on our trip to Mumbai?” said Balchand Mehta, a school teacher from Surat. Even Varanasi’s Sheila Kumari and her family took pictures with the bear. “It makes for great photographs and memories,” she said.