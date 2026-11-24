MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has sought a detailed account of ₹59 crore disbursed by the Maharashtra government to Pune’s Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES), including where the money was deposited, how much was withdrawn and who received it, after expressing concern over the discovery of 278 bank accounts held by the trust under different names.

The court said the disclosure of these accounts reinforced its concerns about possible financial irregularities and diversion of funds at the educational trust, which owes more than ₹400 crore in unpaid salaries and retiral dues to its teaching and non-teaching staff. The crisis has left several employees struggling financially, with some quitting their jobs and taking up odd work to survive. Around 13 staff members are also reported to have died by suicide over the years amid financial distress.

A division bench of justices Girish S Kulkarni and Dr Neela Gokhale, on November 20, directed trustee Rachana Ashtekar to file an affidavit disclosing the balances in the trust’s ‘offline accounts’ — those not reflected in its earlier financial disclosures. The bench also sought details of whether any bank accounts had been operated and whether any movable or immovable properties belonging to the trustees or the trust had been dealt with after the court’s earlier orders.

The directions followed an affidavit filed by Ashtekar listing 278 bank accounts held by STES. However, the bench noted that the balances in some of these accounts had not been disclosed, with the trustees attributing the omission to the accounts being offline. The court has now sought clarity on the money held in these accounts and the transactions carried out through them.

The bench also questioned the state’s education department over the disbursement of government funds to the trust. Directing the Directors of Education to disclose the bank accounts into which the money was deposited, it said the court wanted details of the authorities that sanctioned the funds, the amounts approved and the officials who took the decisions to release them.

The department has also been asked to examine the academic status of the institutions and the plight of students studying there, as the financial crisis threatens the functioning of the educational establishments.

The developments are part of a widening judicial scrutiny of STES, which runs 44 educational institutions. The financial crisis at the trust had begun surfacing around 2016-17, when large-scale teachers’ strikes over unpaid salaries and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into bank loans brought its functioning under scrutiny.

Despite repeated court orders, the management failed to clear the mounting salary arrears. In November 2026, the state government took over 32 institutions — 25 technical institutes on November 6 and seven colleges on November 12 — to safeguard students’ academic interests.

On November 10, while hearing more than 220 petitions filed by aggrieved teaching and non-teaching employees over unpaid salaries and retiral dues, the high court had observed that the situation was too grave for it to remain a mute spectator. It noted that the outstanding dues were estimated to exceed ₹400 crore and that around 13 employees had reportedly died by suicide over the years due to financial distress. The bench subsequently directed the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department to investigate the financial transactions and operations of the trust and its 44 institutions.

The court also noted that ₹27 crore had been deposited with it in compliance with its earlier directions and said it would consider distributing the amount among retired employees and serving teaching and non-teaching staff. It also accepted a demand draft of ₹7.5 crore submitted by the trust.

Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda, which has claimed that ₹240 crore is due from STES, was permitted to place its claims before the court through an affidavit.