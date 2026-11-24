A district court in Fatehabad sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in Tohana. In its judgment, the court observed that the accused had abused the trust reposed in him and sexually exploited a minor. It held that awarding a lesser sentence would be unjust to the victim and convey a wrong message to society. (HT File) more

Additional district and sessions judge Amit Garg pronounced the verdict convicting Sunil Kumar alias Gill alias Gillu in the case registered at Tohana City police station.

According to district attorney Devender Mittal, who conducted the prosecution, the court awarded him seven years of RI and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 10 years of RI and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 87 of the BNS, and 20 years of RI and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 4(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

All three sentences will run concurrently. In case of default in payment of the fines, the convict will undergo an additional six months’ RI under each of the two BNS provisions and one year’s additional RI under the POCSO Act.

The court also ordered that ₹50,000 out of the total fine of ₹1.5 lakh be deposited in the state treasury towards case expenses, while ₹1 lakh be paid to the victim as compensation. Additionally, it recommended another ₹50,000 in compensation for the girl under the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013.

The district legal services authority (DLSA), Fatehabad, has been directed to complete the necessary formalities and ensure compliance with the compensation order within six weeks.

The incident took place on November 2, 2024, when the accused allegedly lured the minor girl onto his motorcycle on the pretext of taking her to a doctor. Instead, he took her to his shop and forcibly took her to a room on the upper floor, where he sexually assaulted her. He left her after she raised an alarm.

During the investigation, police recorded the victim’s statement, conducted her medical examination, inspected and identified the crime scene, recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the offence and collected documents establishing her age. A chargesheet was subsequently filed before the court.

In its judgment, the court observed that the accused had abused the trust reposed in him and sexually exploited a minor. It held that awarding a lesser sentence would be unjust to the victim and convey a wrong message to society.