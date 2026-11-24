GREATER NOIDA: Dadri and Noida assembly constituencies accounted for nearly three-fourths of applications seeking inclusion of names in Gautam Budh Nagar district’s electoral rolls during the second special drive under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 on Sunday, officials said. Dadri recorded the highest number of applications for new voter registration at 2,612, followed by Noida with 1,571 and Jewar with 1,513, according to the data shared by the district election office on Monday. (HT Photos) more

Dadri recorded the highest number of applications for new voter registration at 2,612, followed by Noida with 1,571 and Jewar with 1,513, according to the data shared by the district election office on Monday.

Together, Dadri and Noida accounted for 4,183 applications -- around 73% of the total 5,696 Form 6 applications -- received across the district’s three constituencies – Dadri, Noida, and Jewar -- on Sunday, they added.

“Sunday’s special campaign under the SSR 2027 witnessed a good response across all three assembly constituencies. The exercise aims to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the voter list and that existing entries are accurate,” sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Ashutosh Gupta said in a statement issued on Monday.

The drive also received total 794 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names, and 2,014 Form 8 applications for correction of existing entries and change of address, taking the total number of applications received during the day to 8,504.

Dadri received 404 Form 7 applications, followed by Noida (313) and Jewar (77). In the Form 8 category, Dadri received 948 applications, Noida (776) and Jewar (290).

The latest statistics follow 5,603 Form 6 applications for eligible citizens to seek inclusion in the electoral rolls received during the first special campaign on Saturday. On the day, Dadri recorded 2,532 applications, Noida 1,980 and Jewar 1,091.

With Sunday’s submissions, the total number of applications seeking inclusion of names over the two days has reached 11,299 across the district.

The special campaigns are part of the claims and objections period under the SSR 2027 exercise, which has January 1, 2027, as its qualifying date.

The exercise aims to update the electoral rolls ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The second campaign was conducted at designated polling stations across the three assembly constituencies - 61-Noida, 62-Dadri and 63-Jewar - where booth-level officers (BLOs) and designated officers remained available from 10am to 4pm.

Help desks were also set up to assist residents with the application process.

Notably, two more special drives are scheduled for November 28 and 29. Residents, missing the previous exercises, can visit their designated polling stations on either of the two days to submit applications. BLOs and designated officers will remain available from 10am to 4pm.

To be sure, Form 6 is used by citizens to seek inclusion in the electoral rolls, while Form 7 can be submitted to seek deletion of names, including those of deceased, duplicate and permanently shifted voters. Form 8 is meant for correction of particulars and change of residential address.

District magistrate and district election officer Medha Roopam has urged eligible residents to verify their names and particulars in the electoral rolls and use the remaining special drives’ dates to submit applications wherever required.

Residents can also submit applications online through the ECINET mobile application or the Election Commission of India’s website, voters.eci.gov.in.