Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said if his party forms the next government in Punjab, it would free the state from the scourge of gangsters once and for all. To offer relief to small traders, he stated that if his party forms the next government, they will bring back a previous relief scheme. (HT Photo) more

Interacting with traders and industrialists in Zira, Sukhbir made the announcement after business representatives highlighted the growing menace of ransom threats and extortion, claiming that it had become difficult to operate in Punjab.

He assured the trade and industry that gangsters would be dealt with firmly if his party comes to power. “This is essential to provide a congenial atmosphere to the industry and attract new investment into the state. The only gangsters who will remain will either be in jail or hospitals,” he said.

He also took on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after it recently inducted gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon from Zira. Sekhon had joined the AAP along with his supporters at a rally in Zira in Ferozepur in September.

To offer relief to small traders, he stated that if his party forms the next government, they will bring back a previous relief scheme. Under this programme, shopkeepers would pay a flat ₹1,000 per year, removing the requirement to maintain detailed account books or undergo inspections by government officials.

He added that big businesses would also be allowed to file self-declarations on taxes, emphasising that citizens must be trusted rather than subjected to unnecessary official interference.

Balwant Singh of the Zira Arhtiya Association raised concerns over the poor condition of mandis and demanded an increase in commission to 2.5%. Responding to that, Sukhbir promised repairs and reconstruction of market huts and an increase in commission.

Darbara Singh Malhi of the Kiln Owners Association highlighted alleged harassment by the mining, labour and provident fund departments.

In response, Sukhbir assured the kiln owners that their grievances would be resolved and that they would be exempted from the Mining Act.