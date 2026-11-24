Bengaluru: Long before Javokhir Sindarov found himself challenging a defending champion from India for the world chess crown, there was another Indian rival who stood in his way pretty often. Born in the same year, the two spent their childhood competing against each other in age-group chess tournaments, often battling for the top prize. R Praggnanandhaa during a Chess World Cup game. (FIDE)

“Not to brag, but I was winning quite a few of them,” Praggnanandhaa laughs. “I lost maybe just once.”

Interestingly, back in 2018, Sindarov broke Pragg's record to become the second youngest grandmaster at the time. A year later, Gukesh broke Sindarov's record.

In an interview with HT, Pragg, as he is commonly known, believes momentum could prove decisive in the World Chess Championship match between defending champion Gukesh and challenger Sindarov starting in Geneva on Tuesday.

“I think the first couple games will be kind of critical. I can also see them being solid in the first few games. But I feel like the first strike will be important. Whoever gets it, will have more confidence going into the match. I think momentum will play a key role in this match. When they have momentum on their side, both these guys can be really strong.”

Pragg readily offers his assessment of both players.

“I think Javokhir’s dynamic play is amazing. Also, generally, he is good at managing time and doesn't get too low on time. His weakness for this particular match, it will be interesting to see how he handles pressure because this isn't something that you can really prepare for. For the first time you are under so much spotlight and pressure. You feel like you have a shot at glory and then you never know if you will get another chance or not. It will be interesting to see how he plays the first few games,” says Pragg.

“As for Gukesh, his strength has always been calculation and creativity. Coming up with creative ideas and making them work. Some of the calculation and ideas that he comes up with is just brilliant. Probably his form would count as a weakness. At the Olympiad though – where he chose to play on Board 4 – I felt he was doing better. He felt a lot more chill, but also giving his best.”

On his way to winning this year’s Candidates tournament and earning the right to challenge for the world title, Sindarov avenged those boyhood defeats, beating Pragg in both their games. The Uzbek later revealed that his first victory over his old rival was the moment things began to fall into place in the tournament. “Dynamic play was always one of his strengths, as a kid. It still is. It’s nice to see his growth. Also, whenever you see him, he’s happy. It shows in his play too.”

In his last tournament outing before the match, Sindarov played a four-player rapid event in Saint Louis in October – Clutch Champions Showdown. Guess who battled for first place? Sindarov trailed Pragg by 2.5 points heading into the final day. The Uzbek then played one of the best King’s Indian games of his life against Hikaru Nakamura, and went on to win the tournament.

Pragg points out that though both have played a lot of games against each other over the years, they’ve never really discussed chess. “We’ve hardly played any draws against each other. At the end of the day, one of the players just wants to leave after the game is done. So, we never even get to analyze our games. Lately, we have played card games together.”

On Sindarov’s remarkable rise over the past year, Praggnanandhaa says the Uzbek had long shown promise but spent some time struggling to break through. “He's a talented guy. But at some point, he was stuck in 2600 (Elo). But then it felt like, yeah, once he managed to break through, his jump was quick.”

“Even maybe in 2025, he wasn't broad in repertoire. He was playing perhaps one opening. He was prepared but not too deep. I feel he has improved massively. Even in the Candidates, he wasn't too broad. He had his openings but he was quite in-depth with them.”

Pragg featured in a goofy video Gukesh shot with him at the airport on their way back from the Olympiad and was also seen catching a Rajinikanth movie together with the world champion.

“Both the video and the movie were his idea,” Pragg laughs. “It is good to see him take it a little bit more chill. I think it is necessary. You don't have to take too much pressure every time. I am sure he has done enough work for the tournament and is ready for it. Probably, compared to Guki, Javokhir has more pressure because he is playing for the first time.

“For me it will be interesting to follow this match. It’s the match that feels the closest because I’ve known both these players for a long time. I’m excited to see how this unfolds.”