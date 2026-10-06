Navy staff among 2 arrested in Andhra Pradesh for sharing sensitive defence information with Pakistan: ‘Shared OTP, communicated with them’

Two people, including an Indian Navy staff stationed at the Visakhapatnam naval base arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police over the weekend, had direct links with Pakistan intelligence operatives (PIO) and passed on sensitive information to them, police said on Tuesday. Navy staffer, civilian driver held over alleged Pakistan intelligence links. (PTI)

The two suspects were identified as Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for Naval officers and Pradeep Mukherjee, an Indian Navy employee attached to the Visakhapatnam naval base.

The two suspects allegedly collected and shared sensitive and classified information relating to defence establishments and strategic locations in Visakhapatnam and other parts of the country through encrypted communication channels, the state police's counter intelligence cell (CIC) said in a statement.

“The information was allegedly shared with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives as part of a suspected espionage conspiracy prejudicial to India's national security,” the statement said.

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The charges they face The case was registered at the CIC police station in Vijayawada on September 2 and the suspects have been booked under various sections including the Official Secrets Act, Waging a War against India and Conspiring to Commit offences against the State under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Operation Firewall–2026 The CCI conducted a coordinated operation, code-named “Operation Firewall–2026,” on October 1. The operation targeted the alleged espionage module comprising 18 suspects, including 13 Naval personnel.

“As many as 12 counter intelligence teams were deployed across 10 states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Bihar,” the CCI statement said.

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The teams worked in coordination with the several anti-terrorism squads from the states, naval officials and the local police. During the operation, investigators examined the alleged involvement of all 18 suspects and seized electronic gadgets from them following due legal procedures.

The police said based on prima facie evidence of involvement, Varaprasad and Mukherjee were arrested while the investigation into the remaining suspects is continuing.

Allegations Varaprasad, who was arrested in Visakhapatnam is charged with sharing sensitive and classified information relating to Naval and defence establishments with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative.

“Varaprasad also allegedly received money in connection with the sharing of the information. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial remand until October 14. He is currently lodged in the District Jail, Visakhapatnam,” the CCI statement said.

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Mukherjee was arrested in Coimbatore for his alleged involvement in facilitating communication with PIOs. “Mukherjee shared an OTP required for the activation of a WhatsApp account by a PIO, communicated with PIOs and shared sensitive information concerning Naval and defence establishments,” the official release said.

Following his arrest in Coimbatore, the AP CIC team obtained a transit warrant from the local court. He was subsequently brought to Vijayawada and produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded him to judicial custody until October 14. He is presently lodged in the district jail, Vijayawada.

What happens next The CIC said its investigation into the alleged espionage network is continuing, particularly regarding the remaining suspects identified as part of the 18-member module.

The seizure of electronic devices from the suspects is expected to form a critical part of the investigation into their alleged communications and activities. However, the police have not disclosed further details, citing the sensitive nature of the case and national security considerations.

“Further details would be disclosed only at an appropriate stage, keeping in view the requirements of the ongoing investigation and national security,” the statement said.