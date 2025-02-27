Employee works ‘4 hours at office, rest 5 hours at home’ as women are not allowed to stay after 8:30 pm

A woman took to Reddit to share her workplace ordeal. She claimed that her team leader called her at night for taking a 20-minute toilet break. She also accused the management of being "sexist" and promoting “vulgarity.” The 28-year-old shared that she visits her office for four hours and completes the rest of her shift from home as women in her office “can't stay at work post 8.30 pm." A post about an employee's company’s rule for women workers has sparked a social media debate. (Unsplash/israelandrxde)

Talking about the particular incident of the late-night call, the woman claimed that she received a call from her team lead asking why she wasn’t replying to his chat. She said that she received criticism from the individual after saying that she couldn’t reply because she had been in the washroom for about 20 minutes.

“There’s excessive sexism, vulgarity, sometimes misbehavior with other female employees subtly and unprofessionalism too. I’d appreciate any advice that I need to do not to let this go even when I leave. I’d like to drag the wrong people down if I’m going down anyway,” she added, urging social media users for advice.

Social media users are irked:

The post prompted many to share messages indicating that it left them angry. While some tried sharing suggestions from the woman, others posted similar stories of their workplaces.

An individual posted, “I’m not sure how to give any advice on this. Since HRs don’t do s**t anyway. You can name and shame them, but that won’t change anything. The only thing you can do here is get out as soon as possible. If there’s an exit interview, tell everything as it is. I don’t think anything will change after that, too. I’ve tried that, but my ex-colleagues told me that nothing changed. So I’m really not sure how to advise you. But if one day I had the option of choosing a bag full of cash or slapping f***ed-up managers anywhere in India- I’d happily choose the latter.”

Another added, “There's little to be gained from saying anything in an exit interview. The HR wants to ensure that you don't have dirt on the company and won't sue. They're not trying to improve the work culture.” A third shared, “Once you’re on their radar. It’s tough. Find a better job and leave.” A fourth wrote, “Complain and give negative feedback stating harassment and then see the drama unfold."