Gurgaon startup employee claims he was fired within 20 days for taking tea breaks, leaving office exactly on time

An employee took to Reddit to share a bizarre workplace experience detailing how he was terminated just 20 days into his job at a Gurugram-based startup. According to his post, the employer accused him of having an "attitude problem" and being "not down to earth" within the first few days of joining. The man alleged that his employer had a problem with him and two other new employees taking tea breaks.(Pixabay)

The man, who did not reveal his identity, claimed that the issues started soon after he joined, despite him not understanding why he was being labelled this way. "I didn’t understand, still I said I don’t have an attitude, I’ll work on it, although I did not even understand why he was saying that," he wrote. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

He further alleged that his employer had a problem with him and two other new employees taking tea breaks together. “Don’t create groups, it’s not good for the company,” he was reportedly told. The situation escalated when the employer began criticizing him for leaving work on time. “You are leaving exactly at 7, this is not good,” the man recalled being told.

On the 20th day, he was asked to work from the director’s cabin instead of his own desk. “Dude, who works like that in a cabin all day with your director?” he questioned, though he still complied. However, later that day, he glanced outside the cabin to check if his colleague was still there for their usual evening tea break. This simple action seemed to be the last straw for the director. “The director suddenly got frustrated and said, ‘Why are you looking outside? I’m talking here,’ this and that, and asked HR to terminate me immediately,” he claimed.

The post sparked discussions online, with many calling the employer’s behaviour unreasonable. Others shared their own strange workplace experiences, highlighting the unpredictable nature of some startup environments.

A user wrote, “Bakwas log hain bhai seriously.”

Another added, “Good riddance to bad rubbish.”

