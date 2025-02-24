'Biggest scam in the world': Job application asks candidates to get a credit card before interview

A data entry job listing has sparked discussions online after an applicant shared an unusual hiring requirement on Reddit. The email, which outlined the job responsibilities, included a request that all potential employees provide a credit card on file before their interview. The user applied for a data entry job. (Pexel)

The message began with a standard hiring process update: “Thanks for your application. Your next step in this hiring process is to complete our new employee questionnaire.” It then listed common job duties such as answering phones, handling mail, managing office supplies, and having a basic knowledge of Microsoft Office. However, one particular requirement caught the applicant’s attention.

The email stated, “Please note that our company requires all potential employees to have a credit card on file for your interview. We ask for this because you will have access to company credit cards for business expenses.”

Take a look at the post:

This unusual demand raised immediate red flags, leading the applicant to post about it on Reddit. The post quickly gained traction, with many users questioning the legitimacy of the job and warning that it could be a scam.

A user wrote, “Biggest scam in the world. Sadly so many people fall for it.”

Another added, “No job would ever ask you for your credit card. Scam..”

A third wrote, “A credit check could be a thing. They don’t require giving credit card info..”

Another added, “I work for a financial institution and my department works closely with our Risk Management team. The amount of people who fall for this is absolutely insane and very depressing. Good on you for realizing this is a scam!”

A user wrote, “Damn these scammers are getting more and more desperate they days”