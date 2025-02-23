Frustrated woman rejects job after interviewer shows up 45 minutes late: ‘Not qualities of a boss’

A job seeker might lose out on a position if they arrive for a interview late but one applicant flipped the script on her interviewer and rejected her after she made her wait. In a Reddit post, a job applicant said that her interviewer was 45 minutes late which made her upset. Nicole, a job applicant, declined an offer after her interviewer arrived 45 minutes late. (Reddit)

When the applicant, named Nicole, told the interviewer she was rejecting the position, she said she was confused. "I got the job, but declined the offer. Here’s the email I sent her. Super awkward because she knows my partner personally," she wrote in the post on Reddit.

"Hi, thank you for your response. I have given it a lot of thought, and although I appreciate your offer, I'm afraid I will have to decline at this time. It pains my to say this, but our meeting yesterday did not live up to my expectations. I expected for you to be on time and meet with me at the time we both agreed upon. Not only were you late, but you became defensive and proceeded to make excuses when I pointed this out. These are not qualities I am looking for in a boss. I think we can both agree that your behaviour would not have been considered appropriate if our roles had been switched," she said.

Social media reacts

Nicole added that she would be happy to continue the interview process with a different manager but added that she believed it would not be "wise for the two of us to enter a professional relationship together."

The post amused users on Reddit, one of whom shared that they went through something similar but the employer turned out to be the best boss they ever had. "I had an interviewer make me wait about 25 minutes as she was running late. The extra wait did make me sit there getting more nervous but other than that it was fine. Turns out that this manager covers a huge area and she’s always flying between bases and running late. Best boss and best job I ever had," said one user.

Another said, "I get your pov here but this makes you look really childish. The 'faux' professional tone is nauseating when it goes on this long."

