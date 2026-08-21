Want to lose fat and build muscle? Fitness coach shares 4 simple things to focus on for better body composition

If your goal is to lose fat, build muscle and improve your overall body composition, consistency matters more than chasing complicated fitness hacks. Fitness coach Kevin Heintz shared in his August 19 post on X a straightforward checklist centred around nutrition, resistance training, sleep and daily movement.

“These are the two most important numbers when it comes to fat loss, so only focus on these to start,” Kevin says, highlighting a 500–750 calorie deficit and 0.8 grams of protein per pound of body weight as key starting points. (Also read: Burn 300 calories in 25 minutes? Fitness coach shares full-body workout to lose weight, reduce fat and get you toned )

He recommends creating a calorie deficit either by tracking food intake or following a structured meal plan. Rather than obsessing over food quality from the beginning, Heintz suggests making the process simple and sustainable, with the initial focus on consistently meeting calorie and protein targets.

Prioritise resistance training According to Kevin, resistance training is essential for improving body composition, particularly when the goal is to lose fat while building or maintaining muscle.

“Initially focus on executing each lift with good form and showing up consistently. Once you’re comfortable with that, you need to start applying progressive overload, which is the stimulus your body needs to build muscle,” he says.

Progressive overload involves gradually increasing the weight or number of repetitions over time. He recommends beginners start with an upper/lower or full-body workout split and track their lifts to monitor progress.