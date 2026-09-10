Does vaginal pain increase with age? What women need to know about the possible causes
Experiencing vaginal pain? Gynecologic oncologists explain how age, hormones, and other factors may play a role.
Vaginal discomfort is frequently brushed off as “just part of getting older,” and although yes, age is a factor, that’s not always the whole picture. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Alka Dahiya, gynaecologic oncologist and robotic gynecologic surgeon, revealed other possible reasons for vaginal pain in women.
Also read | Common vaginal problems: Types, treatments and prevention tips for vaginal health
Hormonal imbalance
According to Dr Alka, as oestrogen levels decline, particularly after menopause, the walls of the vagina start thinning, become dry, and lose elasticity. This is known as vaginal atrophy, and it may cause burning, discomfort, and pain during intercourse or even just while sitting.
It’s quite prevalent, and studies estimate as many as 4 in 10 postmenopausal women feel it. Yet just a fraction ever talk to their doctor about it. Many believe nothing can be done. That's not right. “Vaginal moisturisers, local oestrogen therapy and other therapies may provide genuine comfort under expert guidance,” highlighted Dr Alka.
Is age a determining factor for vaginal pain?
But ageing is not the main reason for vaginal discomfort, and younger women are not immune. Vulvodynia is persistent discomfort with no identifiable cause and may afflict women of all ages, including in their 20s and 30s. Contributing factors may include infections, skin disorders, pelvic floor strain, and even psychological stress.
What should you do?
Women of any age should never have to “just live with” pain. Don’t self-diagnose chronic pain based on your online search results, or dismiss it as an unavoidable part of ageing. The reason matters, since the therapy depends on what’s causing it.
It is helpful to note when the pain occurs, what it feels like (burning, acute, dull), and whether it is connected to particular triggers, such as intercourse or urination, before seeing a doctor. That is really helpful information for assessment. Vaginal discomfort is frequent; normal is not common. Whether a woman is 28 or 68, comfort and quality of life matter, and there is almost always something that can assist.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.