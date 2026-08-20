Can’t seem to hit your protein goal? Fitness coach shares 7 simple meals you can add to your routine

Protein is one of the most important macronutrients in our body, which is responsible for the proper functioning of our organs. However, the Indian diet is not designed to fulfill the daily protein requirement. Whether you are a gym person or not, it is important for everyone to consume a sufficient amount of protein for better health. Kevin Heintz, a fitness coach, took to X on August 19, 2026, to share meal options that can help you fulfill your protein needs.

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Here are two ways you can get your protein goal:

0.8g per pound of what you weigh.

1g per pound of what you want to weigh.

According to Coach Kevin, this is your floor and will give you a good starting point.