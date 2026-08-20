Can’t seem to hit your protein goal? Fitness coach shares 7 simple meals you can add to your routine
If you are also struggling to meet your daily protein needs, here are a few meal options you can consider to add to your routine without overthinking.
Protein is one of the most important macronutrients in our body, which is responsible for the proper functioning of our organs. However, the Indian diet is not designed to fulfill the daily protein requirement. Whether you are a gym person or not, it is important for everyone to consume a sufficient amount of protein for better health. Kevin Heintz, a fitness coach, took to X on August 19, 2026, to share meal options that can help you fulfill your protein needs.
Also read | Woman who lost 27 kg shares exactly what to eat before and after a workout for fat loss: ‘Aim for 15-25 g of protein…’
Here are two ways you can get your protein goal:
0.8g per pound of what you weigh.
1g per pound of what you want to weigh.
According to Coach Kevin, this is your floor and will give you a good starting point.
1. Grilled chicken and a shake
8oz cooked chicken breast: 335 calories, 67g
1 scoop of whey in water: 120 calories, 25g
Nutrient: 455 calories, 92g protein
2. Turkey and egg scramble
6oz 93/7 ground turkey: 345 calories, 45g
4 whole eggs: 280 calories, 24g
Nutrient: 625 calories, 69g protein
Salsa or hot sauce on top, one pan, about 8 minutes.
3. Breakfast burgers
6oz 93/7 ground beef, 2 patties: 355 calories, 49g
3 whole eggs: 210 calories, 18g
Nutrient: 565 calories, 67g protein
You can throw low calories buns/english muffins into the mix or lettuce wraps.
4. Steak and eggs
6oz cooked sirloin: 405 calories, 55g
2 whole eggs: 140 calories, 12g
Nutrient: 545 calories, 67g protein
5. Chicken tacos and a shake
8oz ground chicken: 304 calories, 63g
1/4 cup shredded cheddar: 110 calories, 7g
2 low-calorie tortillas: 100 calories, 10g
1 scoop of whey: 120 calories, 25g
Nutrient: 634 calories and 105g protein
More than most get all day. Top with pico or other salsas
6. High protein salad
8oz cooked chicken breast: 335 calories, 67g
3 hard-boiled eggs: 210 calories, 18g
1/2 cup chickpeas: 105 calories, 6g
Nutrient: 650 calories, 91 g protein.
Use a light oil or make a dressing out of Greek yoghurt.
7. Shrimp and rice
8oz cooked shrimp: 270 calories, 52g
1 cup white rice: 205 calories, 4g
Nutrient: 475 calories, 56g protein
Coach Kevin advises picking any three of those seven, and you'll end up with at least 190g of protein. Then with your remaining calories you can add whatever you want. Either snacks throughout the day or adding more carbs to the meals listed above. He also added that if you eat like this for the next three months, you'll be shocked at the progress you make.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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