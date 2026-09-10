Experiencing leg pain after climbing stairs but not while walking? Physiotherapist shares what your body may signal

He explains, “Climbing stairs can place a lot of stress on the surrounding thigh muscles – your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes – that work with your hip joints and knees with each individual step. If these muscles are too weak, or if they do not function at their highest optimal rate, you may feel some ache with each stair climb, yet the simple task of walking might be comfortable.”

That extra effort can put greater strain on the lower body, making those few steps feel far more challenging than expected. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Ravikant Mishra, Head of Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Science at ShardaCare – Healthcity, Greater Noida, who suggests that these variances in symptoms may in fact carry with it useful signals about how your body is dealing with greater demand.

Walking on a flat surface may feel effortless, yet for some people, climbing a flight of stairs can quickly bring on pain in the knees, thighs or hips. Unlike regular walking, climbing stairs makes the muscles and joints work harder as the body repeatedly pushes itself upward against gravity.

Pressure on kneecap According to the physiotherapist, problems involving the kneecap can also contribute to pain while climbing stairs. He explains that the kneecap, which sits at the front of the knee and glides over the end of the thigh bone (femur), shifts with every bend of the knee. Since climbing stairs involves repeated bending and straightening, this constant movement can place added stress on the kneecap and trigger significant pain.

Dr Ravikant adds, “Knee pain while climbing stairs can also be associated with bending the knees when sitting down for lengthy amounts of time, or from getting out of a chair, as well as pain while sitting on the toilet for a long time.”

Weak hip muscles Your hips could also be playing a role, particularly if the muscles around them are weak. This weakness, notes Dr Ravikant, can affect the alignment of your leg, causing it to move at an awkward angle as you climb up or down the stairs. As a result, you may notice aching or discomfort around the outer hip and thigh, especially during repeated stair ascent and descent.

Reduced muscle flexibility Reduced flexibility or muscle tightness could also be contributing to the discomfort. Stiffness in the muscles surrounding the knee – including the hamstrings, quadriceps and calf muscles – can alter the joint's normal mechanics. This can make deeper knee bends, such as those required when climbing stairs, more difficult and increase the strain and discomfort around the joint.

The physiotherapist highlights, “This can be exacerbated by performing tasks that are too demanding, like repeatedly climbing stairs, with a body that is not previously used to such physical activity. Overworking the muscles by doing too much too soon will also trigger this pain.”

Technique matters The way you climb stairs could also be contributing to the discomfort. Dr Ravikant states that moving too quickly, relying heavily on one leg at a time, leaning too far forward or wearing shoes with inadequate support can all place additional strain on the muscles and joints of the lower limbs. However, it is important not to automatically attribute stair-related pain to posture or poor muscle control, as there may be other underlying factors that need to be considered.

How is the pain treated? According to Dr Ravikant, a physiotherapy assessment would examine muscle control around the hips, glutes and quadriceps, along with lower-limb strength, flexibility and balance. The physiotherapist would also observe how the patient walks up and down the stairs to identify any unusual movement patterns. Based on the assessment, the discomfort may be linked to muscle weakness or tightness, altered movement mechanics or a more specific knee-related issue.

He highlights, “Mild cases can likely be relieved from getting a physiotherapist to focus on gradually strengthening the legs through resistance exercises, aimed at strengthening the quadriceps and glute muscles. Flexibility around the hips, knees and calves also need to be addressed, with a gradual increase in exercise intensity, rather than overdoing it and getting out-of-breath with exertion.”

However, if the pain is severe or persistent, or is accompanied by symptoms such as aching or burning in the knee, clicking sounds, swelling, locking, loss of balance, a feeling of instability or the knee giving way, or difficulty bearing weight on the affected leg, it should be assessed by a medical professional. The underlying cause should be identified and appropriately managed to maintain lower-limb function as much as possible.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Ravikant Mishra is a physiotherapist and Head of the Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Science at ShardaCare Healthcity, Greater Noida. He holds a Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) and Master of Physiotherapy (MPT).