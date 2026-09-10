Switch up boring old egg curry: Try this fitness coach-recommended masala steamed eggs recipe

Bored of the same old egg curry and omelette? Even a protein-packed staple like eggs can start feeling a little dull when they keep showing up on your plate in the same familiar forms. This is a sign to switch things up! We found a fun recipe that gives everyday eggs a delicious makeover, changing up both the texture and flavour.

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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, known for sharing high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared an interesting take on egg curry – featuring steamed eggs cut into cubes and simmered in a spicy onion-tomato gravy. In an Instagram video shared on September 10, D'Souza walks viewers through the complete ingredients list and step-by-step preparation for masala steamed eggs recipe.