Friday Fashion Flashback: This ‘world’s most expensive silk saree’ features 11 Raja Ravi Varma paintings, gold, diamonds

One of the most striking elements of the Vivaah Pattu is its connection to Raja Ravi Varma , whose paintings are known for their depictions of Indian mythology, women and everyday life. The saree features reproductions of 11 of his paintings, with the most prominent image being a recreation of his celebrated ‘Galaxy of Musicians’. The 1889 painting depicts women from different parts of India playing musical instruments, bringing together regional identities through art.

The story of the Vivaah Pattu is as much about craftsmanship as it is about its price. Created by The Chennai Silks, the saree holds a Guinness World Records title for the ‘most expensive silk saree’. It was sold for ₹39,31,627 on January 5, 2008, and took a staggering 4,760 man-hours to create. Made in the Chennai-Kancheepuram region, one of India’s renowned centres for silk weaving, the saree is a remarkable showcase of traditional craftsmanship and intricate artistry.

This week, we turn the spotlight on a saree that pushed the boundaries of luxury and craftsmanship. Known as the ‘world’s most expensive saree’, this extraordinary creation brings together gold, precious gemstones and the art of Raja Ravi Varma, turning a traditional Indian drape into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor steps out of ‘postpartum sabbatical’ in a stunning Pichwai art-inspired, hand-embroidered ethnic look )

For Friday Fashion Flashback, we revisit the fashion moments, extraordinary creations and stories that have stood the test of time. From royal wardrobes and iconic designers to remarkable Indian craftsmanship , the series takes a look at the pieces that made fashion history.

Gold, diamonds and precious gemstones The artwork was recreated through weaving, rather than simply being printed onto the fabric. This makes the saree particularly remarkable: the paintings become part of the textile itself, translating Ravi Varma’s visual language into silk.

The Vivaah Pattu’s record-setting price was not based on its artwork alone. The saree incorporates an extraordinary collection of precious materials. According to Guinness World Records, its embellishments include 59.7 grams of gold, 3.913 carats of diamonds, 120 milligrams of platinum and 5 grams of silver. It also contains rubies, emeralds, yellow sapphire, sapphire, cat’s-eye, topaz, pearls and coral.

36 weavers and 4,760 hours of craftsmanship The scale of the project becomes even more striking when you look at the effort behind it. The saree was handwoven by 36 workers at The Chennai Silks’ mill in Kancheepuram. It weighs approximately 8 kilograms and was created using a double-warp weaving technique.

The design was also technically complex. Contemporary reporting noted the use of 7,440 jacquard hooks and 66,700 design cards, with computer-aided design used in the preparation of the intricate patterns. Despite its weight and elaborate embellishment, the saree was designed to be wearable. The Chennai Silks told India Today at the time that once draped, the weight was not considered a major concern.

The first Vivaah Pattu was completed in November 2007 and sold on January 5, 2008, when a Bengaluru-based businessman purchased it as a gift for his wife’s 10th wedding anniversary. A year later, a Kuwait-based businessman commissioned another version, which was reportedly purchased for around ₹40 lakh.

Stay tuned for next week’s Friday Fashion Flashback, as we uncover another fascinating story from the world of fashion, heritage and style history.