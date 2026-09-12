Is your phone slipping from your hands more often? Here’s when clumsiness could signal a spinal cord issue
From dropping your phone to losing grip, here’s when hand clumsiness could be a spinal cord warning sign.
Dropping your phone every once in a while is no big deal, but if you find yourself dropping it a lot, having a hard time with buttons or noticing a change in your handwriting, it could be more than just clumsiness. When these problems are accompanied by numbness, tingling and difficulty walking, the problem may be in the neck and not the hands. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Hitesh Garg, Head at Ortho Spine Surgery, Artemis Hospitals, shared that hand clumsiness could point to a spinal cord problem.
Also read | Ortho-spine surgeon Dr Hitesh Garg shares 5 everyday signs that hint at the neck affecting the spinal cord
What is Cervical Myelopathy?
According to Dr Hitesh Garg, Cervical Myelopathy occurs when the spinal cord is compressed in the neck, which is the cervical spine. The spinal cord is a kind of communication pathway, carrying signals back and forth between the brain and the arms, hands, legs and feet. When it is pinched, these signals may not work properly, causing problems with movement, coordination and sensation. The compression often occurs gradually with age-related changes like arthritis, bone spurs, thickened ligaments and bulging discs.
Signs you should not ignore
“One early sign can be clumsy hands, where people find they drop things more often or have difficulty with keys, buttons, jewellery and typing. You might have numbness or tingling in the fingers, hands or arms,” highlighted Dr Hitesh Garg. Walking may be unsteady, with heavy and stiff legs, frequent stumbling and holding onto walls. Neck stiffness can occur, but severe neck pain is not always present.
How is Cervical Myelopathy diagnosed?
The first step for a doctor or spine specialist is taking a detailed history and performing a neurological exam. “A cervical spine MRI may then be ordered to assess the spinal canal, disks and spinal cord and to look for any areas of compression,” explained Dr Hitesh Garg. Treatment depends upon the cause and severity. Some people may need monitoring or non-surgical treatment. Significant spinal cord compression may require surgical treatment.
Why does early evaluation matter?
Prolonged pressure can damage the spinal cord. Some nerve damage may become permanent if compression continues and neurological symptoms worsen. This is why you should not just brush off a combination of hand clumsiness, balance problems, numbness, tingling or weakness as ageing.
An occasional dropped phone is rarely a cause for concern. But if you find your hands getting clumsy on a regular basis or you notice changes in your balance, sensation and strength, you should get a medical evaluation. Recognising these warning signs early can help to identify cervical myelopathy before spinal cord damage becomes more difficult to reverse.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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