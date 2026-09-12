Can crash dieting affect blood-cell production, and does it have implications for blood cancer? Oncologist explains

Dieting is one of the most popular ways people try to lose weight. When combined with strength training, mindful eating with a calorie deficit has been shown to be beneficial for our bodies in a healthy way; however, when it is just about restricting what you eat while depriving you of essential nutrients, the habit can pose a problem. Also Read | From pickles to papad: Oncologist reveals which everyday Indian foods could be worth rethinking for cancer prevention In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Liza Bulsara, a haematologist and paediatric oncologist at MOC Cancer Care, Pune, explained the problem with crash diets and how they affect blood-cell production, and ultimately, whether they have implications for blood cancer. Blood cell implications of extreme diets According to Dr Liza, crash diets, which promise rapid weight loss, have become increasingly popular, particularly through social media. “Extremely low-calorie diets, prolonged fasting, and restrictive eating plans may produce quick changes on the weighing scale, but they can also leave the body short of nutrients needed for normal blood-cell production,” she explained.

Restricting yourself of nutrients will only harm your body. (istockphoto)

She further opined that the bone marrow continuously produces red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. “This process requires sufficient protein, iron, vitamin B12, folate and several other nutrients. When a restrictive diet does not provide enough of these, blood-cell production can be affected,” Dr Liza added. Iron deficiency, for example, Dr Liza stressed, can eventually lead to iron-deficiency anaemia, resulting in: fatigue weakness reduced oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood Similarly, deficiencies of vitamin B12 or folate can interfere with the normal formation of blood cells and cause specific forms of anaemia. Dr Liza further pointed out that crash dieting becomes especially concerning when weight loss comes at the cost of nutritional adequacy. “A person may lose weight, but if the diet is severely restricting protein, iron, vitamin B12 or folate, the bone marrow may not have the building blocks it needs to produce healthy blood cells,” Dr Liza added. The Indian diet is to be blamed too However, Dr Liza noted that persistent fatigue or abnormal blood counts should not be attributed solely to dieting; they warrant a proper medical evaluation. This is particularly relevant in the Indian context, according to her. She stated that dietary patterns in India vary considerably. “People following highly restrictive vegetarian diets, eliminating entire food groups or relying mainly on juices, salads, or meal replacements, may need to pay greater attention to nutritional adequacy,” she explained.

People following highly restrictive vegetarian diets need to pay greater attention to nutritional adequacy. (Image generated via Google Gemini)