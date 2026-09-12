Booking a hotel? Here’s what travellers check beyond price, location and pretty pictures
What do travellers look for nowadays beyond the basic essentials? Find out what industry experts have to say.
How well a trip goes depends on where you stay, as this is where you return to relax and recharge after a long day of exploring. Booking accommodation is no longer solely about ticking off the usual items on your checklist, such as comparing prices, scanning a few photographs on the website, and checking the distance from major attractions.
But the expectations now also extend to Wi-Fi reliability and the overall experience that a property offers. Industry experts elaborate on what travellers now check before booking a stay and how these changing expectations are reshaping the hospitality sector.
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What travellers look for before booking
Pranav Dangi, founder and CEO of The Hosteller, noted that price and location continue to influence accommodation choices, but travellers now also consider a much wider range of factors.
“The way travellers evaluate accommodation has evolved significantly. Price and location continue to influence bookings, but they are now only part of a much broader decision-making process. Travellers increasingly look at Wi-Fi quality, cleanliness, safety, reviews, room or dorm amenities, common spaces and cancellation policies before making a booking,” he said.
For younger travellers, he added that the accommodation should also align with the purpose of the trip. Someone working remotely may prioritise connectivity and a comfortable workspace. Young people also travel solo, so Dangi highlighted the importance of safety features, social spaces and opportunities to interact with others.
Why reviews matter
Beyond photographs and property descriptions, Dangi also outlined the importance of reviews, as they can help travellers understand what to expect. Essentially, reviews serve as social proof that travellers commit their money.
“They want to understand the actual experience at a property, including feedback on cleanliness, staff behaviour, safety, connectivity and the overall atmosphere,” he said.
Safety remains a priority
As more women embrace solo travel, the hospitality industry is also adapting to meet their needs. Dangi outlined key features such as CCTV surveillance, secure access, staff availability, female-only dormitories, and well-maintained common areas, which are now prioritised when choosing accommodation. Travellers now assess a property's safety measures before making a booking.
Beyond a room
Travellers are now multitasking, whether they are taking workstations, working remotely, or planning longer stays. As a result, a property needs to offer more than a well-curated room. Dangi emphasised that reliable high-speed Wi-Fi, dedicated workspaces, sufficient charging points, and power backup are among the facilities travellers now seek. Rather than serving merely as differentiators, these have become essential amenities.
What else makes a property more than just a room? Dangi added, “Common areas, cafes, events, local activities, and opportunities to meet fellow travellers are becoming important considerations, particularly among younger and solo travellers.”
Why simply Wi-fi is no longer enough
It turns out that Wi-Fi is now the bare minimum, and merely offering it is no longer enough. Sunil Arora, chairman and managing director of ABS India Pvt Ltd, discussed the technological infrastructure required to support uninterrupted connectivity throughout a property.
“Connectivity has moved from being a value-added amenity to becoming part of the basic infrastructure of hospitality. For today’s traveller, the quality of a stay is increasingly influenced not just by the room, location or food, but also by whether they can reliably connect, work, stream, make calls and access essential digital services without interruption," he said.
For remote professionals and digital nomads, whose hotel rooms may double as temporary workplaces, reliable Wi-Fi is crucial. But maintaining stable connectivity becomes more challenging when hundreds of guests and hotel systems are connected at the same time.
Arora further added, “A hotel with 200 occupied rooms could potentially have 400–600 guest devices connected simultaneously, even before accounting for staff and operational systems. A network designed only for average usage can therefore struggle during periods of high occupancy compared to a network that is capable of scaling up if demand arises.”
Therefore, hostels need consistent connectivity across guest rooms, common areas, conference halls, business lounges and recreational spaces. He further noted, "The expectation is no longer simply, ‘Does the hotel have Wi-Fi?’ but ‘Can I depend on the hotel’s connectivity when I need it?'Ultimately, the distinction lies between a property that merely lists Wi-Fi as an amenity and one that delivers a consistently connected experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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