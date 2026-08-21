Founder of dating app only for separated, divorced singles reveals if India is ready to find love a second time

Dating in India is no longer limited to first relationships or traditional matchmaking. As attitudes towards divorce, separation and remarriage evolve, more people are turning to dating platforms to find meaningful relationships later in life. Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack and Rebounce, India’s first serious matchmaking and matrimony platform for divorced, separated and widowed singles, speaks to HT Lifestyle about the changing dating landscape, what people seeking serious relationships want today, the challenges of online dating, and how technology is shaping the way Indians find partners. (Also read: Love without limits: How digital dating is redefining romance in India )

Your platform describes itself as India’s first serious matchmaking and matrimony platform for divorced, separated and widowed singles. What does “serious” mean in practical terms, and how do you ensure users are genuinely looking for a committed relationship or marriage? We have experience running a dating app, QuackQuack, where most users are first-time daters seeking connections ranging from casual to serious. Divorced singles, however, often join with the intention of finding a serious relationship that could lead to remarriage.

That’s where Rebounce comes in. It offers a dedicated space for previously married singles to connect with people who share similar goals and get to know each other in a safer environment. The platform focuses on serious matchmaking for those seeking a second chance at love and considering remarriage.

What shifts are you noticing in how Indians view finding love again and embracing second chances? Since the launch of Rebounce, we have seen around seven lakh profiles join the platform, which is a strong indication that attitudes towards finding love after divorce, separation or widowhood are changing.

We are also seeing a growing number of single parents exploring relationships again. In these cases, conversations naturally go beyond the couple to include questions around children, parenting and how two families can blend.

The change is most prominent in metropolitan cities, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are also catching up. Based on the engagement we are seeing on the platform, I would say things are moving in a positive direction.

What are the biggest mistakes people make when creating a dating or matchmaking profile, particularly when they are looking for a serious relationship? Some users treat their profile like an afterthought. They don’t add a clear picture, write a detailed bio or provide enough information about themselves, making it difficult for potential matches to understand who they are or what they are looking for.

If you are looking for a serious relationship, your profile needs to give people enough substance to make a genuine connection. Simply being present on the platform is not enough. You have to put your best foot forward and create a profile that feels authentic, active and stands out for the right reasons.

Has the rise of AI changed online dating? Are you seeing people use AI to write bios, create photos or even craft messages and does that make dating more authentic or less so? We see a mixed response to how people use AI. We specifically do not encourage AI-generated or heavily altered profile photos because that can become a form of catfishing. We reject profiles that use misleading AI-generated images.

However, when it comes to bios, we are more open to AI assistance. Not everyone knows how to express themselves well in writing, so using AI to articulate their thoughts can be helpful, as long as the information remains genuine.

We also see users turning to AI when a conversation reaches a dead end or when they need an icebreaker or pickup line. AI can be an amazing tool to push a conversation forward, but it can never replace the authenticity required to sustain a connection.