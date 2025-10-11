Love without limits: How digital dating is redefining romance in India

People say love is limitless, but there was a time, not too long ago, when love was limited by geography. But then came online dating, with its "distance is just a number" motto. Cut to 2025, and matchmaking has gone global. Thanks to remote work and virtual dating apps, young Indian daters are matching across borders, different time zones, exploring different cultures, and even languages. Dating has become a whole new experience. (Also read: Study shows that staying friends with ex-partners might hide darker, more psychopathic motives ) Online dating revolutionises romance across geographies. (Freepik)

Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack, shares with HT Lifestyle how digital dating is transforming romance in India, breaking geographical barriers, and creating meaningful cross-city and cross-cultural connections.

How are digital daters redefining romance?

The dating world is seeing a phenomenal shift. The digital daters, the laptop-toting, globe-trotting, Wi-Fi-hunting romantics who can juggle meetings from the mountains and falling in love with someone they matched with on their workation. And it's not as rare as it might sound; in fact, a survey by dating app QuackQuack revealed that 16% of Indian daters have met their perfect match on the go. Work or travel did not stop them from finding love. And 2 in 5 of these daters are open to moving to their partner's city, if their relationship demands it.

Nomadic dating is thriving as online platforms erase geographical boundaries.(Freepik)

Why is nomadic dating making sense today?

This "nomadic dating" actually makes perfect sense in the present world. If jobs are no longer limited by pin codes, why should love be? Geographical borders are blurring, thanks to online dating, and so is the idea of a 'perfect match'. A woman from Tamil Nadu might have once wanted to date a Tamil man because they would better understand each other, but that is no longer the case in 2025. Several people from one corner of the country have found their love on the other side, giving rise to a phenomenal time of inter-state and cross-cultural connections.

Is long-distance dating brutal or rewarding?

Of course, it's not all glittery. 12% of online matches in an LDR reveal that the distance can be brutal at times, but they also expressed that the same long distance pushes them to have more meaningful conversations and share more quality time when they finally meet in person. The idea of "taking for granted" is less of a worry in these long-distance digital romances, where every moment counts.

On an interesting note, cross-city daters claim that this format makes dating more exciting; there's more scope for travel, learning new things about different cultures, and ultimately, there's greater acceptance and understanding when two people learn about each other's values, traditions, and lifestyles from scratch.

