Travis Kelce is the biggest Taylor Swift groupie: Fans are in a chokehold as Mr. Swift describes falling in love

Man down! Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are madly in love and his GQ interview proves it(Photo: Instagram/killatrav)

You know it's real when he talks about her like she puts the stars in his sky — and America's favourite new sweetheart, Travis Kelce, doesn't seem to be tired of spilling poetry from his mouth. The 35-year old football tight end has been in a very public and proper relationship with queen of teen-tween hearts Taylor Swift, and he is more than happy to talk about it.

He recently sat down with GQ for an exclusive interview, excerpts from which heavily featured mentions and slow-burn analyses of his lady love. While the 35-year-old popstar's love language is writing songs, Travis believes in saying it as it is. And what it is, is utter fodder for the internet — Swifties in particular — to feed on.

"Whenever I'm with her it feels like we're just regular people. When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love", Travis said, eventually going on to explain, "When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f**k off".

Speaking particularly about being a regular fixture through a bout of her Eras tour, Travis expressed, "I'm just enjoying the fun of being at this really cool event that I always wanted to go to, with the person I love".

Now THAT'S a man in love!''

As far as Taylor goes, she's currently preoccupied with seeing through the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, the announcement and slight peak of which has fans going through a complete meltdown. Her last album, The Tortured Poet's Department, was released in April 2024 and much like every other T-Swift album out there, had a dream run, topping charts and breaking records.

Now while from the looks of it The Life of a Showgirl seems more Taylor-oriented than romance-aligned, the latter of which has been the bourgeoning theme of most of her work, we're dead sure Travis will be finding more than one reference across the track list.

An official date for this is yet to be announced.