Best makeup kit by Just Herbs: Trust these organic lipsticks, eyeliners, eyeshadow palettes and more

When it comes to a complete makeup kit, Just Herbs makeup stands out from the crowd. Born from the wisdom of Ayurveda and blended with the elegance of modern beauty, Just Herbs makeup is all about letting your natural radiance breathe through. Just herbs makeup kit for an organic makeup look

From lipsticks enriched with ghee to foundations that nourish like skincare, every product by Just Herbs is a tribute to purity, sustainability, and conscious glam. So, if you're looking to buy a makeup kit by Just Herbs, here is a list of makeup kits that you can trust.

Experience the beauty of Ayurveda with this all-in-one Just Herbs Set of 5 makeup products. The kit contains hydrating lip balms, nourishing foundations, and long-stay kajals, each item is designed to pamper your skin while enhancing your look. This kit is perfect for everyday wear and is travel-friendly, bringing holistic beauty to your fingertips.

Specifications Includes: Foundation (x2), Lip Balm, Lip & Cheek Tint, Lipstick, Kajal Features: Skin-friendly Ayurvedic formulation, Free from parabens and harmful chemicals Suitable for: All skin types Click Here to Buy

An Ayurvedic eyeshadow palette is enough to enhance your nighttime glam. The Just Herbs 9 in 1 Eyeshadow Night Palette features a luxurious blend of deep, rich hues. Experiment with matte and shimmer shades that glide effortlessly and stay put for hours. Go bold or keep it smoky, this palette is your go-to for endless eye makeup looks.

Specifications Shades: 9 blendable shades (matte + shimmer) Formulation: Enriched with Ayurvedic herbs, Long-lasting, crease-resistant formula, Suitable for sensitive eyes Dermatologically tested: Yes Click Here to Buy

Get the perfect trio for every mood with the Just Herbs Half-Size Lipstick Kit. This kit features shades like pink, deep red, and rose brown, this Ayurvedic set adds natural vibrancy to your lips while nourishing them. Their creamy matte finish ensures comfort, and the herb-enriched formula provides hydration with every swipe.

Specifications Set of 3 shades: Pink, Deep Red & Rose Brown Features: Ayurvedic, natural formula, Creamy matte finish, Nourishing with no harmful chemicals Ideal for: Day-to-night wear Click Here to Buy

Stay refreshed naturally with the Just Herbs 3Pcs Floral Fiesta Deodorant Set. Infused with earthy musk, floral elegance, and beachy Salt & Sand notes, these deodorants offer lasting freshness without synthetic chemicals. Their Ayurvedic blend helps soothe skin while keeping body odor at bay. Whether you're heading to work or the gym, this trio is your fragrant companion throughout the day.

Specifications Scents: Musk Divine, Salt & Sand, Floral Formulation: Herbal and Ayurvedic formulation, Aluminum-free & paraben-free, Long-lasting freshness Suitable for: Sensitive skin Click Here to Buy

Glow and protect in one step with the Just Herbs Dewy Finish SPF30 Serum Foundation. Blending the goodness of skincare with buildable coverage, this hybrid formula gives you a luminous look while shielding your skin from the sun. Lightweight and breathable, it melts into your skin for a radiant finish, making it ideal for everyday wear.

Specifications Features Dewy finish with SPF30 sun protection Formulation Dewy finish with SPF30 sun protection, Infused with skin-nourishing herbs Suited for All skin types Cruelty free Cruelty-free and paraben-free Click Here to Buy

Turn up the charm with the Just Herbs Mini Herb-Enriched Matte Liquid Lipstick Kit. These pocket-sized powerhouses deliver intense colour and Ayurvedic nourishment in one swipe. With a matte, non-drying finish that stays for hours, you can mix, match, or gift this adorable set for every festive or daily look.

Specifications Shades: Mini-size kit with assorted shades Formulation: Ayurvedic, chemical-free formulation, Matte finish with non-drying formula, Rich pigmentation in one swipe Click Here to Buy

Blush naturally with the Just Herbs Lip and Cheek Tint. This multipurpose tint gives a dewy flush of colour to your cheeks and lips using skin-loving Ayurvedic herbs. The creamy, blendable texture makes it easy to apply with fingers or a brush, delivering a fresh and radiant glow that lasts all day.

Specifications Dual-use: lips and cheeks Formulation: Natural, herbal ingredients, Creamy, blendable texture Suitable for: All skin tones Click Here to Buy

Discover effortless eye looks with the Just Herbs Herb-Enriched 4 in 1 Eye Shadow Palette. Featuring four versatile shades in one compact, this Ayurvedic palette allows you to highlight, define, and blend seamlessly. With a skin-friendly formula and smooth texture, your eyes stay comfortable and beautiful all day long.

Specifications Shades: 4 versatile, blendable shades Formulation: Infused with herbal extracts, Lightweight, easy-to-carry palette, Smooth, non-powdery application Suitable for: Daily and occasion wear Ideal for: Sensitive eyes Click Here to Buy

More Just Herbs makeup kit from Amazon:

FAQ for Just Herbs makeup kit What does the Just Herbs Makeup Kit include? The Just Herbs Makeup Kit typically includes a selection of herbal and Ayurvedic-based makeup essentials such as: Lip & Cheek Tint Foundation or BB Cream Compact Powder Kajal or Eyeliner Eyeshadow

Are the products suitable for all skin types? Yes, Just Herbs products are formulated using gentle Ayurvedic ingredients and are generally suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. However, we always recommend doing a patch test before full application.

Are the products in the kit vegan and cruelty-free? Yes, Just Herbs prides itself on being a cruelty-free brand. Most products are also vegan, though some may contain natural ingredients like beeswax, so it's best to check individual product labels.

How long does the makeup last on the skin? The staying power varies by product and skin type, but most Just Herbs makeup items are designed to last for 4–6 hours under normal conditions. Using a primer or setting spray can help extend wear time.

Is the makeup kit travel-friendly? Yes, the kit is compact and thoughtfully designed for travel and on-the-go touch-ups.

