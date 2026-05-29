Miss France officially withdraws from Miss Universe 2026, says ‘direction and values’ no longer align with the pageant

The announcement has sparked fresh discussions in the pageant community, especially as Miss Universe has continued to face criticism and controversies over the past few years. While the organisation did not elaborate extensively on the issues, it did reference the “numerous issues surrounding the 2025 edition” as one of the key reasons behind the decision.

In an official statement released on May 28, the organisation confirmed its withdrawal from the upcoming edition, citing concerns over the changing direction of the international pageant. According to the statement, the decision was taken to remain “faithful to the identity, commitments and values of the Miss France pageant,” which the organisation believes are “no longer aligned with the recent evolution and direction of the international competition.”

The controversies surrounding Miss Universe seem far from over. Ahead of the 2026 edition of the global beauty pageant , scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico this November, the Miss France Organisation has officially announced that it will not participate in the competition. (Also read: Miss Grand International All Stars contestants win hearts as they walk make-up free during a pageant round: ‘So cool’ )

Is Miss France’s withdrawal from Miss Universe permanent? “Participation in Miss Universe has always represented an important moment and a wonderful opportunity to showcase France internationally,” the statement read. “However, our responsibility is to ensure loyalty and integrity to our values and to the identity of the Miss France competition.”

The Miss France Organisation also clarified that this withdrawal applies only to the 2026 edition of Miss Universe and does not necessarily mark a permanent exit from the international pageant. The statement expressed hope for a possible return in the future if circumstances evolve.

The decision marks a significant moment in the history of the pageant, as France has long been one of the prominent participating countries at Miss Universe.

Internet reacts to Miss France’s decision The move has triggered mixed reactions online, with many pageant followers debating the future direction of international beauty competitions and raising concerns about transparency, management and organisational values within Miss Universe.

Reacting to the announcement, one user wrote, “Not every organization has the strength and dignity to do this. Respect to Miss France Org.” Another commented, “Now we need Miss Venezuela, Miss Universe Philippines etc to follow! We demand transparency and new owners!”

“It's sad that once again one of the most respected national organizations isn't sending its queen to Miss Universe,” read one comment, while another user added, “Big respect! This is the best decision.”

Many also pointed out the historical significance of the withdrawal, with one person writing, “This is even more meaningful when you know Miss France has competed in every edition of Miss Universe.” Another user criticised the current state of the pageant, saying, “Miss Universe is maintained by name but the reputation today is low and disposable. They definitely need to make changes.”